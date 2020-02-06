BWW Review: LEATHER LUNGS: YAS QUEEN! at Q Theatre Auckland



I was expecting risque and great singing but I was not expecting the waves of goosebumps in between the waves of heightened euphoria that hit my very core.

Jason Chasland is a grand feast of entertainment - frisky, feisty, fragile, funny and fabulous!

He has a unique way of illuminating his vulnerability and personal struggles connecting the audience in our humanity and alerting the most hard-nosed of us to an emotional realness and fragility that I haven't experienced from any one person in one hour - ever.

The audience were literally struck down with a sensory cocktail of voice, heart and soul - AND OHHH that beautiful soul that performed before us had a sound that was almost too good to be real. But real he was, astounding and resounding in all that he delivered.



How can anyone take the music of Aretha Franklin, Freddy Mercury, Prince and even Elvis and own them with decadence - all by himself?

Well, Chasland can.

The rollercoaster of ahhh and oooooh moments were sublime. From the opening anticipation and high energy of his Franklin number to his hilarious but-cool-but-hilarious song about a dentist, to the soft and sublime 'Can't Help Falling in Love" (just might have had wet bits in my eyes during that) - these are just three of the highlights amongst highlights.

An award winning triple-threat entertainer with astounding vocals, Jason is sought by the best; he has sung for the Beckhams and as a vocalist for Adele during her 2017 tour.

He's funny, sassy, bawdy with both ethos and pathos and a voice that is in a class of its own.

And I mean - "A. Class. Of. His. Own."

If you have plans for tonight or tomorrow night cancel them and go see this.

Bookings: https://www.qtheatre.co.nz/leather-lungs-yas-queen

Please note: This show contains haze and adult themes.





