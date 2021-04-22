BWW Review: BLACKADDER ... IN LOVE at Playhouse Theatre Inc

I was invited along to opening night of Playhouse Theatre's production of Blackadder ... In Love. So, I grabbed my "proxy aunties" and we came along. As fans of Blackadder in general we looked forward to an evening of entertainment.

We weren't in any way disappointed. An evening of out loud belly laughs provided by a talented cast on a clever set. Bob Lack has again brought to the stage an amazing production that featured our most favourite characters and hilarious story lines.

It seems unfair to single out any one performer as absolutely everyone on stage did a stellar job bringing their characters alive before our very eyes. It wasn't an exact replication at all of what we grew up watching on tv, but that's the beauty of Bob's work. The familiarity was there as was the well timed and well delivered humour and mannerisms. The characterisation work that everyone put in was top notch, making each character totally believable. I must congratulate the cast and crew on delivering what is really a very clever mash up of some of the episodes we know and love in the form of the show that is Blackadder ... In Love.

From a simple but clever set which made great use of Playhouse Theatre's revolve to some very cunning lighting - each scene was skilfully staged. The costumes were very period appropriate and incredibly vibrant which added perfectly to each person's character.

One tiny take-away would be that when microphones are not used in a theatre that size, projection and diction is vital so that dialogue can be better heard by all.

However, a fantastic time was had by all in the audience and there was a lot of boisterous laughter throughout the theatre. Get along to see it and support the resurgence of community theatre and its people here in New Zealand!

