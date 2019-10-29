BWW Feature: QUEEN ST CHRISTMAS SERIES in Manurewa and Takapuna AUCKLAND

Fuelled by the desire to assist three talented South Auckland teenagers to get to The Junior Theatre Festival in America in January 2020, Emma Bishop has come together with 3 equally talented performer friends to create 'Queen_St' - and audiences are loving what they do.

"It was a brainstorming conversation where someone suggested we have a concert of some sort to raise money for these three talented young people and like many great ideas, it morphed unexpectedly into something exciting for us," explained Bishop.

That 'something unexpected' is the female quartet "Queen_St", made up of four well-known performers.

"Queen_St's" Cabaret Premiere was on 31st of August and not only did they sell out but many missed out on tickets. Overwhelmed by the rave reviews, they were heartened that they were able to raise close to $500 for each of the young performers to get to the States.

"The four of us loved working together so much and we are aware of the unique synergy we have, it simply 'works'," said Bishop.



Having had the experience of seeing these four in action and having reviewed three of them on stage, I had more than an inkling that they were going to be good.

What I didn't realise was just how good.

I had seenwin New Zealand's Got Talent in 2013. How this dynamic diva does what she does with the ease of breathing is truly unique. Sensational.

Emma Bishop is well known on the New Zealand theatre scene. Not only is she a performer but she's a national level drama educational practitioner and expert. She also runs her own company, "StageAntics" and is the Performing Arts, Junior Theatre NZ National Coordinator. I only learned earlier this year that she has true songbird soprano voice, unique and 'want-more-able' when she appeared in Harlequin Theatre Company's "Nunsense".

Chantel Wilson is a vocalist in "The Cover-Up", Auckland's hottest covers band. She's also well known on the Auckland Theatre scene and delivered stellar performances in both "Fiddler on the Roof" and "Cabaret".

Sharon Hewlett is one of Auckland's top award-winning musical theatre leading ladies and she gives powerhouse a whole new meaning. She delivers every style with spine-tingling x-factor.

When these 4 women perform together it is pure class.

The Auckland public is fortunate to get the opportunity to see "Queen_St" in action before Christmas.

The "Christmas with Queen_St" series is on the following dates, times and venues:

Saturday 23rd November - Nathan Homestead, Manurewa 3pm and 7pm

Saturday 30th November - Takapuna War Memorial Hall, Takapuna 3pm and 7pm

$25 adults / $20 seniors & students book a table of 10 for $220

BOOK NOW via email: qstreetentertainment@gmail.com

"I don't think I've been so moved in a long time" - Susan Baker

"We're booking them for our next work function" - Marie Davis

"I knew they were good but I didn't realise they were that good!" - Miles Innes





Related Articles Shows View More New Zealand Stories