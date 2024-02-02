Westwego Performing Arts Theatre Will Re-Open This Month With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The event will be held on February 20.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
TWFest 2024 Returns with Literary Events, Award Winners, and Lots of New Orleans Flavor Photo 3 TWFest 2024 Returns with Literary Events, Award Winners, and Lots of New Orleans Flavor
Jefferson Performing Arts Center to Present Musical Tribute Shows & Dance Theatre from Ita Photo 4 Jefferson Performing Arts Center to Present Musical Tribute Shows & Dance Theatre from Italy in February

Westwego Performing Arts Theatre Will Re-Open This Month With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Westwego city officials, Jefferson Parish business and community leaders, and Jefferson Performing Arts Society staff and board will celebrate the re-opening of Westwego Performing Arts Theatre on February 20th with an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony at 177 Sala Avenue. The event is free and open to the public. 

The theater, damaged in September 2021 due to Hurricane Ida, is now fully repaired and in use with rehearsals for the JPAS Theatre Kids! spring production of the musical Willy Wonka Jr., opening February 23, 2024.

This production, involving 39 youth between the ages of 8 and 18, will be the first public production at the theater since Hurricane Ida. The last production held there was the JPAS Theatre Kids! production of Addams Family Jr. in July 2021. 

While Westwego Performing Arts Theatre was closed, the smaller theater on Sala Avenue was utilized for all JPAS theatrical productions, as well as comedy shows and open mic nights, movie nights, classes, and community rentals.  Formerly called Teatro Wego, this venue was renamed Westwego Cultural Center in 2023 to better reflect the wide range of offerings. 

The ceremony on Tuesday, February 20th, will honor both the new name of the smaller theater and the reopening of the larger theater. There will be an open house first then the ceremonies will begin at 5:15 p.m. Youth performers from the JPAS Theatre Kids! program will open the ceremonies. 


 



RELATED STORIES - New Orleans

1
TWFest 2024 Returns with Literary Events, Award Winners, and Lots of New Orleans Flavor Photo
TWFest 2024 Returns with Literary Events, Award Winners, and Lots of New Orleans Flavor

Kicking off on Sunday, March 17 with the beloved Stella Shouting Contest, the Tennessee Williams and New Orleans Literary Festival returns to the historic French Quarter for its 38th annual celebration of contemporary literature, theatre, New Orleans culture, and, of course, Tennessee Williams. Literary, theatre, music, and cultural events are set for March 20 - 24.

2
Jefferson Performing Arts Center to Present Musical Tribute Shows & Dance Theatre from Photo
Jefferson Performing Arts Center to Present Musical Tribute Shows & Dance Theatre from Italy in February

Experience the magic of live performances at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in February. Don't miss the Italian-based acrobatic dance troupe, No Gravity Theatre, on their first United States tour.

3
Lila Palmer Appointed General & Artistic Director of New Orleans Opera Photo
Lila Palmer Appointed General & Artistic Director of New Orleans Opera

Following a comprehensive search, the board of New Orleans Opera Association (NOOA) has announced Anglo-American producer and librettist Lila Palmer as its new General and Artistic Director. Her term begins on May 15, 2024.

4
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in New Orleans! Winners include Ascension Community Theatre, Slidell Little Theater, Theatre Baton Rouge and more.

More Hot Stories For You

TWFest 2024 Returns with Literary Events, Award Winners, and Lots of New Orleans FlavorTWFest 2024 Returns with Literary Events, Award Winners, and Lots of New Orleans Flavor
Jefferson Performing Arts Center to Present Musical Tribute Shows & Dance Theatre from Italy in FebruaryJefferson Performing Arts Center to Present Musical Tribute Shows & Dance Theatre from Italy in February
Lila Palmer Appointed General & Artistic Director of New Orleans OperaLila Palmer Appointed General & Artistic Director of New Orleans Opera
New Orleans Opera General And Artistic Director Emeritus Robert Lyall Dies at 76New Orleans Opera General And Artistic Director Emeritus Robert Lyall Dies at 76

Videos

Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Video
Rob Madge Gives a Sneak Peek of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)
View all Videos

New Orleans SHOWS
Annie in New Orleans Annie
Saenger Theatre (4/05-4/07)
The Humans in New Orleans The Humans
Theatre Baton Rouge (5/17-5/26)
The Laramie Project in New Orleans The Laramie Project
Theatre Baton Rouge (2/16-2/25)
Come From Away in New Orleans Come From Away
Lafon Arts Center (2/24-2/24)
Nunsense in New Orleans Nunsense
Sullivan Theater (3/01-3/10)
Steel Magnolias in New Orleans Steel Magnolias
Theatre Baton Rouge (4/19-4/28)
Ain't Too Proud in New Orleans Ain't Too Proud
Saenger Theatre (2/27-3/03)
The Professor Carl Nivale Show featuring Grand Marshal Marty Graw in New Orleans The Professor Carl Nivale Show featuring Grand Marshal Marty Graw
Rivertown Theaters (2/03-2/04)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Come From Away in New Orleans Come From Away
Heymann Performing Arts Center [Auditorium] (3/12-3/12)
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella in New Orleans Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
Theatre Baton Rouge (6/14-6/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You