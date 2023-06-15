Treehouse Players' RAPUNZEL Comes to Rivertown Theaters This Month

Performances run June 24 - July 9, 2023.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Treehouse Players' Rapunzel comes to Rivertown Theaters in Kenner, LA this month. Performances run June 24 - July 9, 2023.

Rivertown Theatres for the Performing Arts will bring this homegrown family musical hit back for a fresh, new update of this classic New Orleans show. Set in Holland, Treehouse Players' Rapunzel tells the story of wicked witch, chocolatier, and style guru Maude who has her eye on a young bricklayer's wife who is expecting a child. Through "perfectly legal" means, she takes their baby girl and seals her up into an enchanted windmill, where no one but the pure of heart can see her. Enter The Prince, running away from his regal duties, pursued by the royal herald, Harold. It's a hilarious journey, filled with music, laughter, and plenty of heart!

Starring some of Rivertown's best-loved talents, including Ashley Smetherman Lemmler as Maude, Maria Hefte as Mary, Brandon Marquez as The Prince, Stephen Denning (making his Rivertown debut) as Eric, and the lovely Kelly Laines as Rapunzel!
With award-winning book & lyrics by Vatican Lokey, music and score by Brent Crayon, and additional material by Edward R. Cox, Treehouse Players' Rapunzel enjoyed a three-year run in New Orleans, toured with Americorps, and has enjoyed productions in New York City and Los Angeles. This remarkable family musical has enchanted kids and adults alike for three decades, and now returns to Rivertown to celebrate with a newly updated production! Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy this chocolate-covered piece of New Orleans theatre history with your family and friends.




