SWEET BIRD OF YOUTH Comes to The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans This Month

The production previews July 27 and runs July 28-August 13, 2023.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Review: VANYA, SONIA, MASHA AND SPIKE Delivers Chekhovian Comedy at Its Best Photo 1 Review: VANYA, SONIA, MASHA AND SPIKE Delivers Chekhovian Comedy at Its Best
DISENCHANTED Comes to Riverside Theaters in August Photo 2 DISENCHANTED Comes to Riverside Theaters in August
SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Rivertown Theatres in September Photo 3 SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Rivertown Theatres in September

SWEET BIRD OF YOUTH Comes to The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans This Month

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans will be presenting Sweet Bird of Youth by Tennessee Williams this July & August at The Marigny Opera House, returning for its fifth production in the historic space. In this piece, Williams dove into the human impulse to fly when faced with adversity, the tolls of aging, and the challenges of remaining pure in a hostile world.

The production is helmed by Doug Spearman, a local actor and director of theatre, film, and television who has received two Emmy Award nominations. “The show promises a raw and contemporary re- telling of a Williams classic,” says Spearman, “The brilliance of Tennessee Williams is that he never stops showing our humanity.”

Williams’ story of human fault and consequence is told by a cast headed by Rachel Whitman Groves as Princess Kosmonopolis and Santo Panzarella as Chance Wayne. Chance has returned to his home town of St. Cloud on the Mississippi Gulf Coast as a chauffeur and paid lover to the Princess—a movie star who fears she is over the hill. Chance hopes to reconnect with his sweetheart Heavenly (Betsy Holt), but her father Boss Finley (John Wettermark) has different plans for Chance...and a whole town full of minions to execute those plans. The cast also includes Judy Lea Steele, Brandi-Rose Michael, Brandon Kotfila, Spencer Grim, Rashif Holmes, Rachel Rhea Shannon, Matthew Boese, Andrew Niemann, Benjamin Dougherty, and Robert A. Mitchell.

The production team for the production includes Nick Shackleford, Adachi Pimentel, Steve Schepker, James Lanius, Kelsey Brehm, Ryan Sheckart, Lindsay Kaufman, Augustin J Correro, Diane Baas, and Madeline Taliancich. This season of the Tennessee Williams theatre Company of New Orleans is supported by a grant from The New Orleans Theatre Association (NOTA). Sweet Bird of Youth is presented through the generous support of the the New Orleans Tourism & Cultural Fund, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, and WWNO. TWTC continues its ongoing professional residency with Loyola University New Orleans Department of Theatre and Dance and includes a number of current or recent students in this production.

The production previews July 27 and runs July 28-August 13, 2023.




RELATED STORIES - New Orleans

1
SINGIN IN THE RAIN Comes to Rivertown Theatres in September Photo
SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Rivertown Theatres in September

Singin' in the Rain comes to Rivertown Theatres in September. A joyous Broadway adaptation of the beloved 1952 film brings the golden age of Hollywood to life with unforgettable songs and spectacular dance numbers.

2
Review: VANYA, SONIA, MASHA AND SPIKE Delivers Chekhovian Comedy at Its Best Photo
Review: VANYA, SONIA, MASHA AND SPIKE Delivers Chekhovian Comedy at Its Best

What did our critic think of VANYA, SONIA, MASHA AND SPIKE at Crescent City Stage? The gloom and angst of Chekhovian characters provide funny fodder for Christopher Durang’s VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE, now in production through the Crescent City Stage.

3
DISENCHANTED Comes to Riverside Theaters in August Photo
DISENCHANTED Comes to Riverside Theaters in August

The original storybook heroines are none-too-happy with the way they’ve been portrayed in today’s pop culture so they’ve tossed their tiaras and have come to life to set the record straight. Forget the princesses you think you know – these royal renegades are here to comically belt out the truth.

4
Treehouse Players RAPUNZEL Comes to Rivertown Theaters This Month Photo
Treehouse Players' RAPUNZEL Comes to Rivertown Theaters This Month

Treehouse Players' Rapunzel comes to Rivertown Theaters in Kenner, LA this month. Performances run June 24 - July 9, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around' Video Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around'
Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICAL Video
Samantha Barks Performs 'Dangerous to Dream' From FROZEN THE MUSICAL
Photos & First Look at CHESS at The Muny Video
Photos & First Look at CHESS at The Muny
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen Video
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen
View all Videos

New Orleans SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Significant Other
Ascension Community Theatre (8/10-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl
Fuhrmann Auditorium (7/06-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweat
Ascension Community Theatre (10/05-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Treehouse Players' Rapunzel
Rivertown Theaters (6/24-7/09)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newsies
Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts (7/13-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls Jr
Cutting Edge Theater (7/06-7/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You