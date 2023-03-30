SPAGA PLAYS DEAD On Sale Now At New Orleans Jazz Fest

SPAGA, the "mostly-acoustic" jazz trio led by keyboardist Aron Magner of The Disco Biscuits, will deliver a performance years in the making with SPAGA Plays Dead on Sunday, April 30th at Toulouse Theatre in New Orleans during Jazz Fest.

The trio, which also consists of drummer Matt Scarano and upright bassist Jason Fraticelli, was originally set to deliver its inaugural SPAGA Plays Dead performance at the 2020 edition of Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Comes Alive. Fate had other plans, however, as the live music world came to a standstill a week before the BCA bacchana. Learn More>>

SPAGA Plays Dead



Aron Magner, Jason Fraticelli, and Matt Scarano

Toulouse Theatre - 615 Toulouse Street, New Orleans, LA

Sunday, April 30th

Doors at 8:00 PM // Music at 9:00 PM

ON SALE NOW!