SPAGA PLAYS DEAD On Sale Now At New Orleans Jazz Fest

Featuring Aron Magner, Jason Fraticelli, and Matt Scarano

Mar. 30, 2023  
SPAGA, the "mostly-acoustic" jazz trio led by keyboardist Aron Magner of The Disco Biscuits, will deliver a performance years in the making with SPAGA Plays Dead on Sunday, April 30th at Toulouse Theatre in New Orleans during Jazz Fest.

The trio, which also consists of drummer Matt Scarano and upright bassist Jason Fraticelli, was originally set to deliver its inaugural SPAGA Plays Dead performance at the 2020 edition of Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Comes Alive. Fate had other plans, however, as the live music world came to a standstill a week before the BCA bacchana. Learn More>>

