Ruth Stage's CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Comes to the 2024 Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival

Ruth Stage announced that three-time Emmy Award winner Christian Jules Le Blanc (“The Young and the Restless”) and actor/producer Matt de Rogatis (Ruth Stage’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and The Glass Menagerie) will reprise their critically acclaimed off-Broadway roles of ‘Big Daddy’ and ‘Brick’ from their 2022 production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. The one night only event will take place at the 2024 Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival, on Saturday, March 23rd at 7:00pm. The performance will be played in the 300 seat Hotel Monteleone Queen Anne Ballroom (214 Royal Street) in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

Le Blanc and de Rogatis will perform Act II of Tennessee Williams’ Cat on a Hot Tin Roof with inspiration from their 2022 New York City production. Afterwards, the two actors will participate in a talkback moderated by David Kaplan, the curator and co-founder of the Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival.

"We are always happy to offer unique Tennessee Williams content to our audiences. Having Christian Le Blanc and Matt de Rogatis present a portion of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is a great event all by itself. To have them also present a talkback about bringing the production to life Off-Broadway and what it's like to embody such complex, volatile characters makes it an especially exciting addition to our lineup," said Tracy Cunningham, Managing Director of the Tennessee Williams Festival.

Ruth Stage became the first group in American history to produce Cat on a Hot Tin Roof off-Broadway. The premiere production played for nearly 100 performances at the Theatre at St. Clement’s in midtown Manhattan during 2022 and 2023.

Tennessee Williams’ sultry, southern storm of a play about greed, deceit, self-delusion, sexual desire and repression, homophobia, sexism, and the looming specter of death won the Pulitzer Prize in 1955. Ruth Stage's modern and haunting interpretation is set in an estate in the Mississippi Delta of Big Daddy Pollitt, a wealthy cotton tycoon. The play examines the relationships among members of Big Daddy's highly dysfunctional family, primarily between his son Brick and Maggie the Cat, Brick's wife.