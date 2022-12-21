ROLLER SOUL, A Roller Skating Horror Play, announced at Cafe Istanbul this January.

Lily's only friend in the world is Mrs. Bernadette Weatherly (Chris Staudinger), a washed up Floridian drag queen and the only one who knows their secret. Lily, a lonely succubus, (Marlo Barrera) is intrigued by San Francisco's skate community with its family-like bonds. Lily sets her sights on one particular member, Skates (Christopher Carradine), a hot, young star and the best roller skater in the world.

"Roller Soul", a new theatrical work by Carolyn Hamilton, follows these two star-crossed lovers and the one teeny tiny detail doomed to hamper their affair. Lily's sexual encounters, like all succubi, culminate in ecstatic pleasure followed by the extraction of her lovers souls and their ultimate DEATHS.

Will this ill-fated pair find a way to be together despite the fact that she is a monster? Will their devotion for skating save them both? Or will the good people of The Golden City, who have become quite suspicious of Lily due to the rash of unexplained murders since her arrival, break up not only the skate community, but a romance to die for? Come to Cafe Istanbul for the January premier to find out!

Written and directed by Carolyn Hamilton. Carolyn received a BA in Creative Writing from San Francisco State University and was recently accepted into the David Lynch MFA screenwriting program. She has performed with Aqua Mob, a local New Orleans theater group, for several years. Emergency Room RN, former derby girl, and lover of theater and the arts.

Roller Soul: A Rolling Skating Horror Play

Thursday, January 12, 2023

Friday, January 13, 2023

Saturday, January 14, 2023

Thursday, January 19, 2023

Friday, January 20, 2023

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Cafe Istanbul

2372 St. Claude Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70117

7pm Doors, 8pm Show

$25 tickets at the door and online, Ages 21+

Cast: Marlo Barrera (Lily), Christopher Carradine (Skates), Ms. Bernadette Weatherly (Godmother), Courtney Saylor (Incubus), Jonathan Holmes (Reaper), Charles Weimer (Jungle) Sibbie Jean (Lazer), Harlow Martin, Lizzie Collins, Marnie Williamson, Jacob Reptile (Madonna Lizard), Miss Smokestack Lightning (Courtney Love). Special performances by The Flaming Flagettes!

Visual FX: JC Arnold

Sound FX: Peter Barr and Tony Bianchini

Choreography: Courtney Saylor, Marlo Barrera, Christopher Carradine

Stage Manager: Nari Tomassetti

Writer/Director: Carolyn Hamilton

Producer: Kyo Vermeulen

Photographer and Art Work: Leone Julitte, Miranda Brouwer