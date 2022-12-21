ROLLER SOUL, A Roller Skating Horror Play, Announced At Cafe Istanbul This January
Roller Soul, a new theatrical work by Carolyn Hamilton, follows these two star-crossed lovers and the one teeny tiny detail doomed to hamper their affair.
ROLLER SOUL, A Roller Skating Horror Play, announced at Cafe Istanbul this January.
Lily's only friend in the world is Mrs. Bernadette Weatherly (Chris Staudinger), a washed up Floridian drag queen and the only one who knows their secret. Lily, a lonely succubus, (Marlo Barrera) is intrigued by San Francisco's skate community with its family-like bonds. Lily sets her sights on one particular member, Skates (Christopher Carradine), a hot, young star and the best roller skater in the world.
"Roller Soul", a new theatrical work by Carolyn Hamilton, follows these two star-crossed lovers and the one teeny tiny detail doomed to hamper their affair. Lily's sexual encounters, like all succubi, culminate in ecstatic pleasure followed by the extraction of her lovers souls and their ultimate DEATHS.
Will this ill-fated pair find a way to be together despite the fact that she is a monster? Will their devotion for skating save them both? Or will the good people of The Golden City, who have become quite suspicious of Lily due to the rash of unexplained murders since her arrival, break up not only the skate community, but a romance to die for? Come to Cafe Istanbul for the January premier to find out!
Written and directed by Carolyn Hamilton. Carolyn received a BA in Creative Writing from San Francisco State University and was recently accepted into the David Lynch MFA screenwriting program. She has performed with Aqua Mob, a local New Orleans theater group, for several years. Emergency Room RN, former derby girl, and lover of theater and the arts.
Roller Soul: A Rolling Skating Horror Play
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Friday, January 13, 2023
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Friday, January 20, 2023
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Cafe Istanbul
2372 St. Claude Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70117
7pm Doors, 8pm Show
$25 tickets at the door and online, Ages 21+
Cast: Marlo Barrera (Lily), Christopher Carradine (Skates), Ms. Bernadette Weatherly (Godmother), Courtney Saylor (Incubus), Jonathan Holmes (Reaper), Charles Weimer (Jungle) Sibbie Jean (Lazer), Harlow Martin, Lizzie Collins, Marnie Williamson, Jacob Reptile (Madonna Lizard), Miss Smokestack Lightning (Courtney Love). Special performances by The Flaming Flagettes!
Visual FX: JC Arnold
Sound FX: Peter Barr and Tony Bianchini
Choreography: Courtney Saylor, Marlo Barrera, Christopher Carradine
Stage Manager: Nari Tomassetti
Writer/Director: Carolyn Hamilton
Producer: Kyo Vermeulen
Photographer and Art Work: Leone Julitte, Miranda Brouwer
