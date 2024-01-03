No Gravity Theatre Performs DIVINE COMEDY: FROM HELL TO PARADISE At Jefferson Performing Arts Center, February 3

Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents No Gravity Theatre's “Divine Comedy: From Hell to Paradise” onstage for one night only, Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at Jefferson Performing Arts Center at 6400 Airline Drive in Metairie.

NoGravity is an Italian performing arts company founded and directed by Emiliano Pellisari, supported by the Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage. NoGravity creates multidisciplinary performances and theatrical shows inspired by the extraordinary mechanics of Renaissance, Theatre of Marvel, and Baroque theatre. Symbols, evocations, and tableaux vivant are created to express the collective imagination.

NoGravity tours the world each year, including presentations in Russia, China, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Germany, France, Spain, Poland, and Italy. This is their first United States tour.

The show is seventy-five minutes without intermission. The music featured is a mix of classic music, contemporary and electronic music, and techno hardcore. This show is an all-ages show but patrons should be aware that there is an illusion of nudity, although all dancers are covered.

To purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call 504-885-2000. For more information about No Gravity Theatre visit their website at https://www.nogravitytheatre.com/.