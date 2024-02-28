New Orleans Opera Closes 81st Season With Operatic Thriller LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR

The New Orleans Opera Association will close its 81st season with a hair-raising story of marriage, madness, and murder in LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR on March 22nd at 7:30 PM and 24th at 2:30 PM at the Mahalia Jackson Theater. Composed by Gaetano Donizetti, a leading composer of the Bel Canto period, and libretto written by Salvadore Cammarano, LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR tells a tragic tale of a woman whose love for her family's enemy entraps her in a web of family conflict, political entanglement, and destined fate. NOOA's production of LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR will be under the stage direction of Brenna Corner with musical accompaniment provided by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Joseph Mechavich. For more information, visit www.neworleansopera.org.

Based on Sir Walter Scott's historic novel "The Bride of Lammermoor," Donizetti and Cammarano's opera is one of opera's most performed works around the world. The opera is set in 17th-century Scotland and revolves around the ill-fated love affair between Lucia Ashton, a young woman, and Edgardo di Ravenswood, a member of a rival clan. The Ashtons and Ravenswoods are locked in a bitter feud, and despite their families' animosity, Lucia and Edgardo fall deeply in love.

"We are excited to debut a newly designed production of one of opera's most beloved works," says NOOA Board Chair Emmet Geary. "Lucia encompasses love, heartbreak, despair, and madness - all conveyed in Donizetti's rich, romantic, score. What better way to close a phenomenal season than with this thrilling and cathartic journey."

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Taking on the iconic role of Lucia is award-winning soprano KATRINA GALKA who returns to NOOA since her debut in 2019. Also returning to NOOA is tenor YONGZHAO YU in the role of Edgardo, who has made appearances with the Metropolitan Opera and Houston Grand Opera. Additional soloists include baritone ALEXANDER BIRCH ELLIOTT* reprising his role as Enrico, bass and Metropolitan Opera house artist RICARDO L. LUGO* as Raimondo, and tenor GERARDO JOSÉ ORTEGA as Arturo. Two of NOOA's chorus members, tenor JUAN L. WILLIAMS and mezzo-soprano ZARA ZEMMELS, make their New Orleans Opera mainstage debuts as Normanno and Alisa, respectively.

International opera and theater director and Manitoba Underground Opera's Artistic Director BRENNA CORNER will lead the production as stage director and joined by conductor JOSEPH MECHAVICH to lead the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. Other members of the creative team include Ryan McGettigan as scenic designer and Don Darnutzer as lighting designer.