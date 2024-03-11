New Orleans Ballet Association to Present Parsons Dance and The Allen Toussaint Orchestra

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New Orleans Ballet Association will conclude its 2023-24 Main Stage Season of dance on April 20, 2024, with Parsons Dance with The Allen Toussaint Orchestra at the Mahalia Jackson Theater. NOBA's curation of vibrant, culturally significant, captivating and awe-inspiring dance offerings represent the best and brightest of what the dance world has to offer today.

The always-popular Parsons Dance company returns to take your breath away with its brand of joyous, high-voltage dances. Led by Artistic Director and prolific dance-maker David Parsons, the company brings a tailor-made program that includes signature works like Caught, a gravity-defying fusion of art and technology demanding split-second timing and athletic stamina by the dancer, and Swing Shift, a cherished David Parsons piece built around a series of duets and trios that he describes as "a study of speed and partnering." The evening's very special finale will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Parsons' critically acclaimed work Whirlaway to a soundtrack of Allen Toussaint hits. Originally commissioned by NOBA and premiering at the Mahalia Jackson Theater in 2014, the dramatic restaging of this work with new costumes and choreography by Parsons Dance will be joined by Reginald Toussaint and The Allen Toussaint Orchestra, as we honor the life and legacy of a New Orleans icon.

"As part of NOBA's successful choreographic initiative that pairs world renowned choreographers with New Orleans musicians, we commissioned David to create a new work to the music of Allen Toussaint. What these two artistic powerhouses created was magic, and we are honored to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the premiere, and the life and legacy of Allen," states NOBA CEO Jenny Hammilton.

"In 2014, the New Orleans Ballet Association gave me a commission to choreograph a piece with music phenomenon Allen Toussaint," states Parsons. "I'd always admired his work, so I was thrilled to take on this project. Whirlaway, as we named it, turned out to be a huge hit, as my company has performed it repeatedly for worldwide audiences who are clearly inspired by what Allen and I aimed to do. Collaborating with him was amazing, and, on a more personal level, it gave me the chance to become his friend. What a talent, and what a guy!"

"Nothing will ever replace being on the stage with my father," states Toussaint, "however, to see my father's music take on a visual perspective with the wonderful choreography of David Parsons and the Parsons dancers is an unforgettable honor. The choreography brought to life by these amazing dancers is an experience not to be missed. As my father would say of his music: 'My music is homegrown from the gardens of New Orleans. Music is everything to me short of breathing. Music also has a role to lift you up - not to be escapist but to take you out of misery.' So, take this time to let the music and dance take you on a beautiful journey." The great Toussaint hand-picked, mentored and performed with musicians Roland Guerin (Bass), Scott Goudeau (Guitar), Brian "Breeze" Cayolle (Sax, Flute & Clarinet), Tracy Griffin (Trumpet), Elaine Foster (Backing Vocalist), Erica Falls (Backing Vocalist), Clarence "Reginald" Toussaint (Percussions) and Toussaint's son-in-law Herman LeBeaux (drums). The Orchestra will also be joined by Roger Lewis (Baritone Sax) and Stephen Walker (Trombone) of the famed Dirty Dozen Brass Band & Kyle Roussel (Piano) of the famed Preservation Hall Band.

"As I anticipate re-staging Whirlaway for its 10th anniversary, I am excited to be working with Reggie, who was part of the original collaboration," said Parsons. "In this challenging time for the arts, live music is often absent from dance performances, so I feel particularly lucky to have the chance to again feature Allen's music as the backdrop for the movement I created. This is music capturing Allen's soul and his deep connection to New Orleans, and it fills me with positivity. When performed by these talented musicians, the music is certain to compel my dancers to tear it up onstage!"

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Parsons Dance with The Allen Toussaint Orchestra begin at $35 and are available for purchase at www.nobadance.com. Discounts for seniors (65 and over) and students are also available.

Groups of 10-19 patrons receive 10% off the regular ticket price, and groups of 20 or more receive 15% off the regular ticket price. Please call NOBA at 504.522.0996, ext. 201 to book your group today.

ABOUT PARSONS DANCE

Parsons Dance is a New York City-based contemporary American dance company, internationally renowned for its energized, athletic ensemble work. Founded in 1985 by Artistic Director David Parsons and Tony Award-winning lighting designer Howell Binkley, the company has toured to more than 447 cities, 30 countries, and 5 continents and has appeared at such notable venues as The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Sydney Opera House, Maison de la Danse, Teatro La Fenice and Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro.

The company performs works selected form the vast and varied repertory of more than 75 works created by David Parsons and commissions new dances from established choreographers like Trey McIntyre and Monica Bill Barnes and restages works from the American canon, including works by Robert Battle and Paul Taylor. Through its GenerationNOW Fellowship, the company offers commissions to young American choreographers whom Parsons mentors through the creative process.

Parsons Dance is committed to providing enriching experiences beyond its performances as it seeks to engage audiences of all ages through education and outreach programs; through post-show discussions, open rehearsals, studio showcases, video workshops, open company classes, summer workshops for pre-professional dancers; and in-school workshops for public school students. The company is especially proud of its Autism-Friendly Programs initiative, launched in 2016, that features sensory-friendly workshops and relaxed performances for audiences of all abilities.

All these activities are driven by the vision of Artistic Director David Parsons, who, for 35 years, has combined his choreographic gifts and talent for training highly skilled dancers with a real passion for the art form.