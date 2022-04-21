New Orleans Ballet Association Presents American Ballet Theatre For The First Time In Almost 50 Years

New Orleans Ballet Association brings one of the world's greatest dance companies, American Ballet Theatre, to the Mahalia Jackson Theater for two performances of the beloved, comedic ballet, Don Quixote, accompanied by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 2 p.m.

Preceding their thrilling performances, BRAVO, the Ballet Resource And Volunteer Organization of the New Orleans Ballet Association, and Honorary Chairs Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Hutto Edwards with Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and Cher Taffaro Nungesser, host a glamorous dinner with the artists at the annual Grand Gala at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans on Friday, May 13, 2022. Through this event, BRAVO proudly supports NOBA's tuition-free programs that provide over 5,500 dance classes and activities for ages 4-80+ and the presentation of world class performances in our city.

Walk the red carpet with the dancers at this year's glamorous Grand Gala evening that also includes a champagne and cocktail reception at 6:30pm, followed by a spectacular three-course menu, entertainment by Julio y César, a silent auction, and more! The full gala package also includes a premier, Gala exclusive ticket to one of the full Main Stage presentations of ABT's Don Quixote, champagne intermission, and parking at the theater. Benefactor level Gala Patrons will receive an invitation to a resplendent seated dinner hosted by the Windsor Court Hotel on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, and a special gift by Lee Michaels.

ABT's long-awaited return to the city represents the only remaining stop on its limited US tour before returning to New York City, and the only destination in the South this season.

Gala evening event tickets start at $250. To purchase tickets or packages, please visit www.nobadance.com/about-noba/support/bravo-gala/. For more information, please email us at bravo@nobadance.com or call 504-522-0996, ext. 208. The presenting sponsor of the performances and Grand Gala is the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

American Ballet Theatre returns to New Orleans for the first time in nearly half a century bringing the masterpiece Don Quixote, accompanied by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, to the Mahalia Jackson Theater on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. to close out NOBA's blockbuster season. "Here is a ballet with a coherent story, a colorful cast of characters, a score that throws off one irresistible tune after another," raves the Observer.

In this beloved ballet, Don Quixote lets his active imagination get the better of him along his travels with his trusted swordsman, Sancho Panza, often mistaking his dream world with what he sees and the people he meets in real life, resulting in an exuberant romantic comedy deemed "a veritable feast of classical dancing" by The Washington Post.a??From the bravura dancing of the fiery toreador Espada to the colorful caravan of gypsies, the stage explodes with one show-stopping performance after another in this feast of choreographic fireworks.

Originally choreographed by Marius Petipa to the music of Ludwig Minkus and presented by the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia, the modern interpretation is staged by Alexander Gorsky and premiered on December 6, 1900.



Recognized as a living national treasure since its founding in 1940, ABT annually tours the United States, having performed in all 50, and has appeared in a total of 45 countries, most recently with triumphant successes in Paris, Singapore, and Hong Kong. On April 27, 2006, by an act of Congress, American Ballet Theatre was designated America's National Ballet Company.

AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE PERFORMANCE TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for American Ballet Theatre range from $49 to $249 depending on seating location and are currently available by visiting www.nobadance.com or at www.ticketmaster.com. Discounts for seniors and students are also available.

Groups of 10-19 patrons receive 10% off the regular ticket price, and groups of 20 or more receive 15% off the regular ticket price. Additionally, groups receive one free ticket per every 10 tickets purchased (some restrictions apply) along with other benefits. Please call NOBA at 504.522.0996, ext. 201 to book your group today.

ABOUT AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE

ABT is considered one of the greatest dance companies in the world, revered as a living national treasure since its founding in 1939. Few ballet companies rival ABT in size, scope and outreach. ABT annually tours the United States - performing for 300,000 people annually - and is the only major cultural institution to do so. The Company has made more than 30 international tours to 45 countries.

In the autumn of 1939, ABT was launched with the mission of developing a repertoire of the best ballets from the past, and the creation of new works by gifted choreographers, wherever they might be found. Under the direction of Lucia Chase and Oliver Smith (1945 - 1980), the Company more than fulfilled this mission.

ABT's repertoire includes full-length classics from the nineteenth century:a??Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beautya??anda??Giselle;a??the finest works from the early twentieth century:a??Apollo, Les Sylphides, Jardin aux Lilasa??anda??Rodeo;a??and acclaimed contemporary masterpieces includinga??Airs, Push Comes to Shovea??anda??Duets. Throughout the curation of this exquisite repertoire, ABT has commissioned works by the choreographic geniuses of the twentieth century: George Balanchine, Antony Tudor, Jerome Robbins, Agnes De Mille and Twyla Tharp, among others.

In October 1992, former ABT Principal Dancer Kevin Mckenzie was appointed artistic director. Steadfast in his vision of ABT as "American," he is committed to maintaining the Company's vast repertoire and bringing the art of dance theater to the great stages of the world. In upholding this mission, the Company has enjoyed successful engagements in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, Paris and Singapore.

On April 27, 2006, by an act of Congress, ABT was designated America's National Ballet Company.

ABOUT NEW ORLEANS BALLET ASSOCIATION

NOBA is the Central Gulf region's premier presenting and service organization dedicated solely to the art of dance. NOBA's dynamic Main Stage season annually features a diverse array of internationally acclaimed companies and artists. Each year NOBA provides concerts, classes, workshops, and lectures to more than 33,000 area dance enthusiasts of all ages. In addition, NOBA's nationally recognized, award-winning education programs provide accessible, inclusive, quality arts programs with over 5,500 tuition-free dance classes and workshops annually at up to 20 sites throughout the Greater New Orleans area.

"NOBA strives to present top-notch, diverse offerings for the communities which we serve," said NOBA Board Chair Dottie Belletto, adding that "in addition to presenting this blockbuster season, it is with great pride that we celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the NORD/NOBA Center for Dance. Throughout our history, NOBA has been at the vanguard nationally for creating partnerships that strive to meet the needs of our community through innovative programs that address challenges that our citizens face. Our groundbreaking public-private partnership with NORD established a path in 1992 for a child to enter a neighborhood center and receive the training necessary to pursue a career in dance - all completely tuition-free."

NOBA is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA); a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, and the NEA, a Federal agency; a Community Arts Grant made possible by the City of New Orleans; and a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council. The 2021-22 Season is supported by Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

