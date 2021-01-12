New Orleans Ballet Association Announces Interactive Virtual Dance Training For Youth Ages 3-18

New Orleans Ballet Association has announced its upcoming Interactive Virtual Dance Training for kids ages 3-18.

Learn more about all of the programs at https://nobadance.com/classes-and-programs/.

Check out the lineup below!

Family Dance Series

Ages 3-5 - All Classes are Tuition-Free!

Registration Now Open for Winter 2021

Classes are January 4 - February 25

Parents/guardians & family members of all ages are welcome.

Mondays - Thursdays • 3:00-3:40pm (CST) on Zoom

Instructor: Aline Neves de Souza-Myers

Winter Mini-Program Dates:

January 4 - February 25, 2021

-No classes February 15 - 18.

The Family Dance Series is NOBA's newest program, focusing on early childhood ages 3-5. The program is also open to intergenerational family members of all ages! These virtual classes focus on creating, discovering and having fun with rhythm and movement through an exploration of diverse dance styles and music.

Parents/guardians must complete the NOBA Youth Virtual Classes Application & Release Form for their child. After completing the form, you will then receive a confirmation e-mail with further instructions from a NOBA representative.

Open Youth Virtual Dance Program

Ages 6-18 - all Classes are Tuition-Free!

Registration for Spring 2021 Opens January 19

Classes are March 1 - May 19

Monday & Wednesday

5:30-6:20pm • Preparatory Ballet (6-8 y/o)*

6:30-7:20pm • Preparatory Ballet (9-18 y/o)*

Instructor: Brittney Williams-Reese

Tuesday

4:00-4:50pm • Preparatory Modern (6-8 y/o)

5:00-5:50pm • Preparatory Modern (9-18 y/o)

Instructor: Corey Melancon



• No prior dance experience necessary

• Students are placed in the appropriate class based on both age and experience level

• There is a registration fee** of $15 per child for the Spring 2021 semester, and financial aid is available.



Online registration will open on January 19. Parents/guardians must complete the NOBA Youth Virtual Classes Application & Release Form for each participating child. After completing the form, you will then receive a confirmation e-mail with further instructions from a NOBA representative.