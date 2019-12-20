Liz Callaway Joins Seth Rudetsky For Broadway @ NOCCA Series

Producer Mark Cortale's 2019-20 Broadway @ NOCCA series is set to take a superstar leap into the New Year with Liz Callaway, Tony nominee for Baby and star of Cats and Miss Saigon on Broadway as well as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's animated Aladdin series of films, on Saturday, January 11 at 8:00 PM. She makes her NOLA series debut joined by music director and host Seth Rudetsky and special guest, New Orlean's own Bryan Batt.

Broadway @ NOCCA is sponsored by J Hospitality and Development. All proceeds from the 2019-20 Broadway @ NOCCA series will benefit The NOCCA Institute. For tickets and information, please visit www.broadwaynola.com or call 800-838-3006.

Liz Callaway is a Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist. She made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She has also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. Off-Broadway she received a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in The Spitfire Grill, and also appeared in Brownstone, No Way to Treat a Lady, Marry Me a Little, and Godspell. Other New York appearances include the legendary Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center, A Stephen Sondheim Evening, Fiorello! at Encores!, and Hair in Concert. Liz has also established a major career as a concert and recording artist. The award-winning Sibling Revelry (created with sister Ann Hampton Callaway) was presented to great acclaim at The Donmar Warehouse in London. Boom!, a celebration of the music of the 60's and 70's, also created with her sister was recorded live at Birdland and has toured the country. She had the pleasure of singing "Chances Are" with singing legend Johnny Mathis, co-starred with Jimmy Webb & Paul Williams in their critically acclaimed engagement at Feinstein's in New York and joined Burt Bacharach, Dionne Warwick, and Stevie Wonder at Hal David's 90th Birthday Celebration Concert at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. For the younger audience, Liz sang the Academy Award nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia and is also the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin and the King of Thieves and The Return of Jofor. Her work includes the singing voice of the title character in The Swan Princess, Lion King 2: Simba's Pride, Beauty and the Beast and other children's favorites. Her Emmy Award win was for hosting the children's program Ready to Go on CBS.

Bryan Batt is a native New Orleanian, actor, designer, fundraiser, and civic activist has won 2 Screen Actors Guild awards for his portrayal of "Salvatore Romano" on AMC's critically acclaimed, Emmy, Golden Globe, and Peabody award winning dramatic series Mad Men. He has most recently been seen as Mayor Quinn Maddox on the MTV cult hit series Scream. As an Author, both his "momoir "She Ain't Heavy, She's My Mother" and decor book "Big, Easy Style have received rave reviews. His new book, "Pontchartrain Beach: A Family Affair" was released in fall of 2018. On stage Bryan created the role of Darius in both the N.Y. and L.A. productions as well as the film adaptation of Paul Rudnick's groundbreaking comedy Jeffrey. On Broadway, his leading and principal roles have included: the 2005 revival of La Cage Aux Folles, Beauty and the Beast, Seussical The Musical, Sunset Boulevard, Saturday Night Fever, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Starlight Express, and Cats. Off Broadway work includes Forbidden Broadway Strikes Back, and Forbidden Broadway Cleans Up Its Act. He originated the role of Gould in the Los Angeles premiere of Grey Gardens, starring Betty Buckley and Rachel York.

On film, Bryan can be seen in the Oscar winning Best Picture 12 Years A Slave and in Parkland, The Last of Robin Hood, Funny People, The Runner, Zipper, The Palooka (Tennessee Williams short film), Sam, Abattoir, The Book of Love, PO, LBJ, and the recent Ambition, The Billionaire Boys Club, I Hate Kids, Easy Does It, Darlin'. His Television work includes NCIS, NCIS New Orleans, Law And Order SVU, Ugly Betty, and Ghost Whisperer, In the wake of Katrina, Bryan organized, hosted and/or performed in numerous events and fundraisers both in New York and in New Orleans benefiting Habitat For Humanity, Second Harvest Food Bank, NO-AIDS Task Force, The Contemporary Arts Center, LA-SPCA, Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre, The Preservation Resource Center, New Orleans Museum of Art, Friends of City Park, and more. He has also hosted and lent his talents to numerous fundraising efforts in New Orleans, New York, and Los Angeles for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, The Actors Fund, and many more. In 2003, Bryan and his partner, Tom Cianfichi, opened Hazelnut, a fine gift and home accessories shop (Featured in the NY Times, Town & Country, House Beautiful, In Style, Traditional Home, Elle Decor and more). Through the sales of his signature "New Orleans Toile" and "Pontchartrain Beach designs", Hazelnut has been able to generously contribute to local charities. He has been honored with the 2007 HRC Equality award, OUT Magazine's Artist of the Year 2007, N.O. Aids Task Force Humanitas award, Big Easy 2008 "Entertainer of the Year", Backstage Magazine's Bistro award for best vocalist 2008, the Isidore Newman School Distinguished Alumnus Award 2008-2009, the 2013 New Orleans Arts Council Community Award, Young Leadership Council's Role Model Award 2014. Bryan serves on the boards of N.O.AIDS Task force and is the first male Emeritus board member of Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre.

Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's On Broadway as well as the host of Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM Stars. As an author, he penned My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan and the sequel The Rise And Fall Of A Theater Geek (Random House) as well as three volumes of Seth's Broadway Diary featuring inside scoop and hilarious stories from all of the stars he's worked with. He co-wrote and co-starred in Disaster! (NY TIMES "critics pick") which also premiered to rave reviews in London. In June 2016, he and his husband, James Wesley, co-produced a recording of "What The World Needs Now" with stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carole King, Audra McDonald which went to number one on iTunes and raised more than $100,000 for the Orlando shooting victims (and is still raising money. Buy it!). Seth and James have a foundation called Your Kids Our Kids that presented Concert For America; a series around the country featuring stars like Barry Manilow, Stephanie Mills, Vanessa Williams, Tina Fey, Randy Rainbow and Audra McDonald that raised money for 5 non-profits that have been working relentlessly since the 2016 presidential election. They also present Voices for The Voiceless, a yearly star-studded concert for You Gotta Believe which helps older foster children find families, even if they've aged out of the system. If you want to hang out with Seth and James and a bunch of Broadway stars performing up a storm, come on one of their cruises! In October 2020 their Transatlantic Crossing sails to England, in February 2020 they journey to the Caribbean, and in June 2020 to The Adriatic and Greek Isles. More info at SethsBroadwayVacations.com.





Related Articles Shows View More New Orleans Stories

More Hot Stories For You