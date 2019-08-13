Le Petit Theatre Presents Betsy Wolfe In ALL BETS ARE OFF

Off her shift in Waitress on Broadway, and critically acclaimed for her performances in The Last Five Years and Falsettos, Betsy Wolfe has established herself as one of musical theatre's most keenly intelligent performers. Beyond Broadway, she has performed in sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall and in two operas at The Met.

And now, Betsy is doing a cabaret about the magical, mystical miracle, and existential anxiety of show business-but funny! Armed with a high belt and a questionable affinity for casinos, she takes the audience on a romp from cow pasture California to bright-lights-big-city New York to conquer Broadway. With the help of songs by Stephen Sondheim, Stevie Nicks, and Jason Robert Brown, she has a lot to talk about. And sing about.

From the woman who was described by her doorman as "very talented, but please keep it down," and by The New York Times as "having a soaring soprano... and a rock collection," Betsy Wolfe brings her first cabaret show, All Bets Are Off to New Orleans after sold out performances in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Indianapolis and New York City.

Tickets for the September 14 show are available now and include a $75 VIP experience with the opportunity to meet Wolfe backstage. Regular ticket prices range from $35 - $60. You can purchase your seat by calling the box office at 504-522-9321 or visiting www.lepetittheatre.com.

Le Petit Theatre's 103rd season begins with Noises Off opening October 4. Single tickets and season subscriptions are available by calling the box office weekdays from 12 - 5 pm at (504) 522-2081 or online anytime at www.lepetittheatre.com. Groups of 10 or more receive a 10% discount on their order. Le Petit Theatre, a cornerstone of the New Orleans arts community since 1916, impacts more than 30,000 people annually through its mainstage productions and educational programming. Details and ticketing information are available on their website.





