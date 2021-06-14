Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Karina Rykman Announced for FEST BY NITE 2021

Spiritual jester of live music Andy Frasco & The U.N. will team up for a positively charged show with Karina Rykman at New Orleans' The Fillmore on October 14th.



Pre-sale tickets for Andy Frasco & The U.N. and Karina Rykman at The Fillmore in New Orleans on October 14th are available starting Thursday at 10 a.m. CT using the password "ENCORE". Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. CT.

Though the pandemic halted Frasco and his fellow band of musical bombardiers from touring the country, it could never stop the effusive frontman from radiating his message of positivity to audiences. Shortly after the shutdown of live music, Frasco launched the World Saving Sh*tshow, a new variety-show take on his beloved World Saving Podcast. Between wacky antics, musical performances, and all-star guests, the series also gave Frasco a platform to once again connect with his audiences and deliver the eternal message of his music that they are not alone in this world. In addition to the cathartic communal nature of the Sh*tshow, Frasco also offered up regular "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" dance parties where fans were encouraged to let go of all the lockdown-related stresses and just let loose.

The show, which falls on the Thursday of Jazz Fest, will come in the midst of Frasco's impending now-40-city fall tour. The run of shows from September through December will see Frasco & The U.N. make their long-awaited return to "normal," non socially distanced concerts. Along with the night's musical revue, each performance will also see the group accompanied by the World Saving Local Talent Search. Hosted by saxophonist/World Saving Sh*tshow correspondent Nick Gerlach, the nightly variety show will search for each city's most talented Frasco fans.

While the Big Easy would undoubtedly offer a bevy of talent-especially during Jazz Fest-Frasco has already found his talented opening act in Karina Rykman. The Marco Benevento bassist just wrapped up a Southeastern run with her solo outfit, which continues to gain traction with each passing single release. For Frasco's show during Jazz Fest that will be undoubtedly cathartic and joyous, he could find no better cosmic partner than the buoyant bassist.

Frasco & The U.N. with Rykman at The Fillmore is the second show to be announced as part of Live For Live Music's 2021 Fest By Nite series. Stay tuned for more New Orleans concert announcements in the coming weeks.