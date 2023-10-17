Jefferson Performing Arts Society to Present YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN This Month

Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents a five-show run of the award-winning Broadway musical Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, opening Friday, October 27th at Jefferson Performing Arts Center and closing Sunday, November 5th. The show is directed by Leslie Castay, who won Best Director of a Musical for the JPAS 2022 production of the multiple Big Easy Award-winning Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn.

The original Broadway production of Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein (2008) was nominated for 3 Tonys, 4 Drama Desk Awards, 2 Drama League Awards, and 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards—for which it won Best Musical. In 2009, it was nominated for a Grammy for “Best Musical Theater Album”.

Based on the 1974 Mel Brooks (Spaceballs, Blazing Saddles) movie starring and co-written by Gene Wilder, Young Frankenstein follows the story of Frederick Frankenstein, the grandson of the infamous Dr. Victor Frankenstein. When Frederick inherits the family castle in Transylvania, he becomes obsessed with his grandfather's reanimation experiments. Assisted by a bizarre cast of characters that include Igor, Inga, and Frau Blücher, Frederick attempts to bring a creature to life, just like his granddad—only to realize he's created a monster problem.

Featuring music and lyrics written by Brooks, the musical offers even more hilarity and wordplay than the original movie with songs such as The Brain, Transylvania Mania, He Vas My Boyfriend, and Roll in the Hay. The goofiness and gags of the 1974 movie are enhanced by the song and dance numbers presented by a 22-person all-local cast with a dynamic ensemble of 15, led by these principal cast members:

Michael Paternostro*-DR. FREDERICK FRANKENSTEIN

Adriel Aviles-MONSTER

Scott Sauber-IGOR

Charlie Carr-INGA

Jennifer DeLatte-ELIZABETH BENNING

Meredith Long - Dieth*-FRAU BLUCHER

Adam Segrave--THE HERMIT / INSPECTOR HANS KEMP

The production features a live orchestra conducted by Maestro Dennis Assaf with Ken Leach as Music Director, Jaune Buisson as Choreographer, Emery Foster as Scenic Designer, Olivia Winter as Props Designer, Stephen Thurber as Lighting Designer, and Eric Porter as Technical Director and Sound Designer.

For a full cast and crew list and ticket information visit Click Here or call 504-885-2000 to purchase tickets by phone.