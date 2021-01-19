Jefferson Performing Arts Society to Present ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST

Jefferson Performing Arts Society brings its first mainstage production of 2021 to the Jefferson Performing Arts Center with the opening of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest on Friday, January 29, 2021.

The show is directed by New Orleans' "favorite leading lady" Janet Shea who directed the Jefferson Performing Arts Society shows Amadeus, A Christmas Carol, Christmas Story, and A Miracle on 34th Street. She is the recipient of 6 Big Easy Awards, 10 Storer Boone Awards, and 7 Marquee Awards, including two Lifetime Achievement Awards.

"Casting Cuckoo's Nest was challenging amid the Covid pandemic, but after getting all safety regulations in place, we assembled a wonderful cast full of familiar JPAS faces. We are fortunate to have a distinguished technical team as well. Rehearsals are exciting; while there are some comedic moments in the play, there is also the underlying threat of terror and oppression which make this show feel alive and real."

The show will run for two weekends, from January 29-February 7, 2021. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances are at 2:00 p.m. Strict Covid-19 rules are in place for patrons, staff, and performers. Masks are mandatory upon entry and throughout performances, and no concessions will be served. Seating will be physically distanced, with groups separated from one another.

An emotional rollercoaster, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest portrays the struggle for status between patient McMurphy (Travis Resor) and Nurse Ratched (María Victoria Hefte) in a mental asylum in the nineteen sixties. Personality clashes, shocking revelations, and violent rebellions ensue as McMurphy attempts to turn the tables on the established authority figure of Ratched. McMurphy's attempts to loosen and abolish the institution's rules and constraints leads to tighter control by Ratched.

The tragic drama is a metaphor for the world outside the asylum's walls: What does freedom mean? When is law and order necessary? Who is crazy? It is also a horrifying peek into the operations of a mental institution and an overall critique of how the mentally ill are viewed and treated.

Playwright Dale Wasserman adapted One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest from the novel by Ken Kesey. The play opened on Broadway in 1963, and the 1975 film adaption starring Jack Nicholas as Randle Patrick McMurphy and Louise Fletcher as Nurse Ratched earned the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Randle Patrick McMurphy is portrayed by Travis Resor, who has been seen onstage with Jefferson Performing Arts Society with The Fantasticks and Rocky Horror Show. María Victoria Hefte portrays Nurse Ratched and has been seen in the recent JPAS shows Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, Annie, How To Kill A Diva, and White Christmas. Also cast are Paul Bello, Blake Buchert, Jalen Carr, Wayne Daigrepont, Margeaux Fanning, Peter Gabb, Wayne Gonsoulin, Carlos Gonzalez, Elliot Hamilton, Dave Haydel, Mekhi Hayes, Nate Jones, Jorden Majeau, Earl Sioneaux, Kathryn Talbot, and Sherri Wattigny

The show will be presented at Jefferson Performing Arts Center at 6400 Airline Drive in Metairie. Parking is free. Individual tickets for this show and spring season subscription packages are available at www.jpas.orgor by calling (504) 885-2000. Please note that due to mature content, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nestis recommended for audience members 14 years and older.