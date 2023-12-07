Jefferson Performing Arts Society and Jefferson Parish Schools Kick Off Food Drive on December 9

Jefferson Performing Arts Society (JPAS) and Jefferson Parish Schools are partnering to collect non-perishable food items for food-insecure families in Jefferson Parish.

Their goal is to gather food items to be delivered to East Jefferson High School (EJHS) in Metairie for their newly established food pantry. Items will be collected in the JPAC lobby from December 9 until December 13th for delivery to EJHS on Thursday, December 14th, before students leave for Winter Break.

“As the new Homeless Case Manager at EJHS, I wanted to be able to provide some sense of relief to our families in need. The Care Closet was created to assist families who struggle with both food and housing insecurities. It is heartwarming to watch our students and their families have the opportunity to go ‘shopping' in the Care Closet for both hygiene and food items. So far, the closet has provided over 135 items to families in need in the last 5 weeks!” said Lyndsay Neel, LCSW, QSSW, Clinical Trauma Therapist and Homeless Department Case Manager for Jefferson Parish Public Schools.

Non-perishable food items will be received starting on December 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Jefferson Performing Arts Center and will be accepted until Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Items will be accepted during these hours:

Saturday, December 9th: JPAC Tree Lighting and Marine Reserve Band Concert (FREE EVENT) 5:30-8:30 p.m. 6400 Airline Drive, Metairie, Louisiana, 70003. Donations will be accepted from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the lobby.

Sunday, December 10th: Before and during Danny O'Flaherty's Celtic Christmas show (2:00 p.m.). Food donations can be brought inside the lobby starting at 1:00 p.m. and until 3:00 p.m.

Monday, December 11th, Tuesday, December 12th and Wednesday, December 13th: Between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Bring items inside the lobby to leave with the food donation box with the security guard.