Jefferson Performing Arts Center to Present Musical Tribute Shows & Dance Theatre from Italy in February

The Jefferson Performing Arts Society will present three touring performances at Jefferson Performing Arts Center next month, including an Italian-based acrobatic dance troupe on their first United States tour as well as returning popular musical tribute groups honoring ABBA and The Beatles.

On February 3, 2024, No Gravity Theatre presents “Divine Comedy: From Hell to Paradise” featuring six acrobatic dancers performing “illusion and sculpture dance”. NoGravity is an Italian performing arts company that creates multidisciplinary performances “inspired by the extraordinary man-machine interactions of Renaissance and Baroque theatre”. NoGravity tours the world each year, including presentations in Russia, China, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Germany, France, Spain, Poland, and Italy. This is their first United States tour.

During the last weekend of February, two returning musical tribute bands perform: Liverpool Legends presents “The Complete Beatles Experience” on Saturday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m., and “Mania: The ABBA Tribute” is onstage the following evening, February 25 at 7:30 p.m.

The Liverpool Legends presentation will be just two weeks after the 60th anniversary of the arrival of the Beatles in America and their appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show on February 9, 1964, considered the start of the “British Invasion”. “Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Experience” is a group of lads selected by the late Louise Harrison, George Harrison's sister. Their concert takes fans from the Beatles' early days through every era of the Fab Four, complete with archival footage and photos, and set and costume changes.

A day later Sunday, February 24, “Mania: The ABBA Tribute” features the music of the super pop group from the 1970's. ABBA's breakthrough song “Waterloo” in 1974 and their number one hit on the U.S. Billboard 100 charts in 1976, “Dancing Queen”, established them as one of the disco era's quintessential sounds. “Mania: The ABBA Tribute” is a polished and professional production that has been delighting audiences of all ages since its formation in 1999.

Tickets start at $40. Parking is always free at Jefferson Performing Arts Center. For show information, schedules, and tickets visit Click Here or call the box office at 504-885-2000. JPAS was founded in 1978 by Maestro Dennis Assaf. JPAC opened in 2015 with JPAS as the primary Artists-in-Residence. Jefferson Performing Arts Society (JPAS) became venue managers of Jefferson Performing Arts Center (JPAC) in July 2022.