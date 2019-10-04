JPAS Presents THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's, The Sound of Music at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie, LA. Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp.

When a postulant proves too high-spirited for the religious life, she is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval Captain. Her growing rapport with the youngsters, coupled with her generosity of spirit, gradually captures the heart of the stern Captain, and they marry. Upon returning from their honeymoon they discover that Austria has been invaded by the Nazis, who demand the Captain's immediate service in their navy. The family's narrow escape over the mountains to Switzerland on the eve of World War II provides one of the most thrilling and inspirational finales ever presented in the theatre.

Director and Choreographer, Kenneth Beck, leads the creative team alongside Dr. Donna Clavijo as Music Director and Dana Maksymova as Stage Manager.

Maestro Dennis G. Assaf leads in the pit with the JPAS Symphony Orchestra.

International star and New Orleans local Sarah Jane McMahon performs as Maria with Rich Arnold, AEA* as Captain von Trapp. The von Trapp children are double cast; Riley Tafaro and Bailey Gabrish (Liesl), Eli Strain and Clay Kinler (Friedrich), Bree Hollis and Maggie Lob (Louisa), Arthur Rusnak and Cayden Pecoraro (Kurt), Ella Grace Francis and Reece Bordelon (Brigitta), Jane Sale and Merah Benoit (Marta), Caroline Briscoe and Clayton Eustis (Gretl).

In supporting and ensemble roles are Joey Dowdall, Tiffany Christy, Kathleen Halm Simmons, Meghan Kessel, Anna Walker Meredith Lee Hotard, Abbey Grace Matthews, Amelie Ettinger, Carol Lynch, Elise Bourg, Elise Strain, Ella Bozeman, Hannah Bonnette, Lauren McMahon, Sabra Burge, Sarah Schuler, Stevie Cavalier, Zach Smallman, Laura Booras, Tom Vaughn, Peter Gabb, Jack Sloan, Kevin McCormack, Kameron Callahan, Mark Boros, Leland Crawford, and Wesley Adams.

The stage is set by Scenic Designer Kristin Blatchford, Costume Designer Ashley Smith, Wigs and Makeup Designer Laurin Hart, Lighting Designer Robert Finch, and Props Designer Stephanie Ouimet. Bethany Galyen serves as Sound Designer.

The Sound of Music runs weekends, October 18 - 27, 2019 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center (6400 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA). Tickets range from $25 - $75 with discounts for Seniors, Military, Students, and Children and may be purchased online at www.jpas.org or by calling 504-885-2000.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA), the labor union representing American Actors and Stage Managers in the theatre.





