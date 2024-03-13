BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Extends Through Early April at Le Petit Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With a couple of sold-out shows already, and tickets going fast for the rest of the run, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical performances have been extended through April 7th!

Before she was hit-maker Carole King - she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. Melissa Campbell makes her Le Petit debut as King, with Frank Von Hoven as her songwriting partner and one-time husband, Gerry Goffin. Rounding out this powerful foursome are Stephanie Toups Abry (Cynthia Weil) and EJ Dohring (Barry Mann).

"Beautiful is resonating with New Orleans audiences," says Don-Scott Cooper, Producing Executive Director. "We are so happy to share this musical experience for another week."

Le Petit has partnered with French Quarter favorites Hotel Monteleone, Dickie Brennan's Tableau, Tujague's Restaurant, Bourbon Orleans Hotel, and The Court of Two Sisters for a Beautiful New Orleans promotion to celebrate the beauty of the Quarter and the great activities and businesses in the area. The promotion features room, spa, and meal specials for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical ticket holders. Details for each partner's specials can be found at LePetitTheatre.com.

Joining the songwriting foursome onstage are Ryan Hayes (Don Kirshner); Amy Alvarez (Genie Klein); Michael Taravella (Neil Sedaka and more); Brian Sanford (Righteous Brother and more); Lamont Hill (lead Drifter); Pat Smith, Detalion Dixon, and Nicholas Hunter (Drifters); Kadejah Higdon, Kayla Ceaser, Keri Elaine, and Queen Shereen Macklin (Shirelles and more); Emily Bagwill (Betty); Josie Oliva (Marilyn Wald); and Jackson Scott (Drifter stand-in for 3/29/24 performance). For the extension performances on April 4 - 7, Emily Bagwill will take over the role of Cynthia Weil and Jauné Buisson will take over the role of Betty.

Leading the creative team as Director/Choreographer for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is award-winning choreographer Jauné Buisson. Joining Buisson are Jefferson Turner (Music Director), Michael P. Kramer (Scenic Design), Kathleen Van Horn (Costume Design), Joyce Liao (Lighting Design), David Rigamer (Sound Design), Raion Ramsey (Vocal Coach), Kelsey Tremblay (Set Decorator/Prop Master), Laurin Hart (Wig/Hair Design), and Daniel Rigamer (Asst. Director/Choreographer).

The rest of the 2023-24 Season at Le Petit brings Born with Teeth (April 25-May 12, 2024) and The Importance of Being Earnest (June 6-23, 2024). Pick 3 packages and single-show tickets are on sale now.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Extended, Now through April 7 | Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 PM; 3:00 PM Sunday afternoons. Saturday, March 23 matinee performance at 2:00 PM. Student matinee performance Thursday, March 14 at 10:00 AM.

WHERE:

LE PETIT THEATRE - 616 St. Peter St. New Orleans LA 70116 | 504.522.2081

BOX OFFICE:

504.522.2081 x 1 or lepetittheatre.com

TICKETS:

Single tickets start at $40 with $20 discounted tickets for all full-time students available for every performance. Groups of 10 or more may contact the box office to receive a 20% discount, or take advantage of our Me Plus Three promotion and use code 4BEAUTIFUL to get one adult ticket for free when you purchase 4 tickets.

GROUP SALES:

Groups of 10 or more receive a 20% group discount off of regular ticket prices. Use code GROUP when purchasing or call the box office.