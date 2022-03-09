2021 #CreateLouisiana French Culture Film Grant Winner Announced

The recipient of the 2021 #CreateLouisiana French Culture Film Grant, Film Quest, will premiere at the New Orleans French Film Festival on Saturday March 12th at 5:00PM at Prytania Theatre. The narrative short film will also broadcast on TV5MONDE USA on Thursday, March 17th 9:50PM ET.

The #CreateLouisiana French Culture Film Grant is a unique opportunity for Louisiana filmmakers and is designed to support a thoughtful new film that showcases Francophone culture and talent. From three finalists, the French Culture Film Grant committee selected Film Quest, a narrative short film, made entirely in French, that tells the story of a superhero-obsessed son who tries to win a film festival, in a last ditch effort to save his dad from certain death. Film Quest was written and directed by Skyler Stroup and produced by Samuel Craft and Nous Foundation, Inc/ Scott Tilton.

The 2021 #CreateLouisiana French Culture Film Grant was supported by TV5MONDE USA, Cox Communications, Deep South Studios, and the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL). The funding opportunity aims to champion indigenous filmmaking talent and celebrate the diverse culture of Louisiana.

For New Orleans Film Festival tickets please visit https://neworleansfilmsociety.org/french-film-festival/#passes-and-tickets

#CreateLouisiana champions Southern talent in the film and media space, supports the entertainment industries that are integral to the region, and fosters a sustainable creative economy for a homegrown cultural workforce. Through grant-making, development programs, educational initiatives, mentorship opportunities, and social media, #CreateLouisiana grows our state's vibrant creative industries and enriches our region's visionary filmmakers. For more information, visit www.createlouisiana.com.

TV5MONDE is the global French language entertainment network, broadcasting 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, without commercial interruptions - providing content in 13 subtitled languages worldwide (English, Spanish, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified & Traditional), German, Dutch, Arabic, Russian, Korean, Romanian, Vietnamese, French). TV5 USA is a premium pay-tv channel providing American viewers across the nation with a wealth of high-quality French language programming, subtitled in English with up to 10,000 titles a year, including hundreds of classic, recent and never-before-seen French language films, around-the-clock newscasts, the latest series and TV dramas, premium documentaries, cultural programs and international sports coverage.

TV5MONDE offers 7 premium services in the U.S.: TV5 USA, TV5MONDE Cinema On Demand, TV5MONDE Style, TV5MONDE Docs, TV5MONDE Info, TiVi5MONDE, and TV5MONDEplus.

To find channel information and more programming about TV5MONDE USA and its other services, please visit: www.tv5mondeusa.com.