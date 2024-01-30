bergenPAC Hosts Life and Music Of George Michael With Craig Winberry and Rory Phelan

bergenPAC will present The Life & Music of George Michael on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $55 to $105. Visit Click Here or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

From the producers of the highly acclaimed “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” this brand-new concert-style show chronicles the amazing journey George Michael had with music and his fans. The Life and Music of George Michael captures the performance and sound of one of the biggest international stars of our time – with concert style staging and lighting – from his early hits with Wham! and his illustrious solo career.

The show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure,” and many more.

The production features two phenomenal performers bringing George Michael to life.

Experience the magnetic talent of Craig Winberry, lauded by TheaterMania as an enduring performer. From Off-Broadway sensations like "The Gunfighter Meets His Match" to the acclaimed "Shooting Star" and the uproarious "Golden Girls Musical Parody," Craig's charm on stage is unparalleled. Craig is also one half of Basesuite, a music duo with hits reverberating on top streaming platforms.

Rory Phelan trained at the D&B School of Performing Arts. His theatre credits include Ram Sweeney in HEATHERS THE MUSICAL (The Other Palace and UK Tour), Drew

in CLUB TROPICANA (UK Tour), and Eddie in MAMMA MIA! (Novello Theatre). His screen credits include Ram Sweeney in HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL (Village Roadshow/Team Motion & Sound) and Eddie in ABBA CHRISTMAS SPECIAL (ITV).

The producers of The Life and Music of George Michael will also be donating $1 per ticket sold to Gods Love We Deliver to help serve the community and those living with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other serious illnesses.