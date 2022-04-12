bergenPAC Announces November Lineup of Shows

bergenPAC announces new shows that will take place in the newly renovated theater. New Orleans' most celebrated modern brass band, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, pairs up with the Squirrel Nut Zippers and their multi-platinum blend of 1930's era jazz, swing, and folk on Wednesday, November 2 at 8:00 p.m. One of the greatest performers and voices of our time, Linda Eder, will showcase her diverse repertoire that spans Broadway, Standards, Pop, Country, and Jazz on Sunday, November 6 at 7:00 p.m. The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine will perform one of the world's most beloved ballets and one of Tchaikovsky's most captivating masterpieces, Sleeping Beauty, on November 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for Squirrel Nut Zippers and Dirty Dozen Brass Band's Southern Remedies Tour, Linda Eder, and State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine's Sleeping Beauty go on-sale Friday, April 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. To reserve tickets in advance, visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Squirrel Nut Zippers And Dirty Dozen Brass Band

The Southern Remedies Tour

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 - 8 PM

$29-$49

For these two groups, breaking molds and charting a new musical course is what helped each attain the highest level of success. The performances by these two critically acclaimed bands makes for a delightfully eclectic and entertaining evening, with two sets plus collaboration.

The Squirrel Nut Zippers' unique, enigmatic sound is an escape from the cookie-cutter world of modern rock. This all-star cast of New Orleans musicians has sold over 3 million albums and their watershed record "Hot" was certified platinum.

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band are the pioneers of the modern New Orleans brass band movement, recognized worldwide as an unstoppable musical machine whose name is synonymous with genre bending romps and high-octane performances.

Linda Eder

Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 - 7 PM

$29-$69

Linda Eder is regarded as America's most popular and acclaimed interpreter of Pop, Standard and Theatrical genres. When she performs "live" in concert, it is amazing to experience her remarkable ability to move from one genre to another with ease and perform each one as well as all the others.

The singer and actress gained notoriety on the 1987 season of "Star Search," during which she won for unprecedented 12 straight weeks. She made her Broadway debut in the 1997 new musical Jekyll & Hyde, originating the role of Lucy, for which she was rewarded with a Drama Desk nomination. Eder blew the roof off New York City's Plymouth Theatre eight performances a week belting out her signature songs "Someone Like You" and "A New Life." This sent her already rapidly rising star blazing across the sky making her one of America's most beloved singers and dynamic "live" performers. Eder's music highlights her abundant vocal gifts as well as her skill for delivering dramatic, emotionally resonant interpretations of mostly familiar songs while making them her own. Her highly successful first Christmas album, Christmas Stays the Same, is a perfect example of the way she can transform and interpret best loved music and make it her own without compromising the original. Eder's discography consists of 16 solo recordings and numerous musical recordings, including The Other Side of Me, a Country Pop blend of contemporary music; a duet cover of Roy Orbison's "Crying" with Clay Aiken; and a unique twist on the classic "Baby, It's Cold Outside" which she rewrote and recorded with her son, Jake. She has been featured on numerous PBS concert specials, as well as Bravo TV and Animal Planet network programs. She continues to perform for sold-out crowds in venues around the world.





State Ballet Theatre Of Ukraine's Sleeping Beauty

Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 - 7:30PM

Prices: $35-$95

The tale of a princess cursed to sleep for 100 years comes to life with The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine, who perform dazzling choreography adapted from the legendary Marius Petipa. Tchaikovsky himself declared Sleeping Beauty his best work, and audiences of all ages will enjoy the colorful costumes, festive music, and charming fairytale love story.

