Yamandu Costa Comes to NJPAC in June

The performance is on June 8 at 8 pm.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

In association with McCarter Theatre Center, New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents a unique showcasing of the internationally acclaimed artist: Brazilian guitarist Yamandu Costa at NJPAC on June 8 at 8 pm.

Yamandu Costa is widely considered one of the greatest guitarists in the world today. This virtuoso 7-string guitar player's impressive skill and overwhelming passion have left audiences worldwide. Born to a musical family in Rio Grande do Sul in south Brazil, he played his first major concert at age 17 in São Paulo and quickly gained international fame for his incredible talent. Yamandu is credited with reviving Brazilian guitar music. His diverse repertoire includes styles like chorinho, bossa nova, milonga, tango, samba, and chamamé, making him difficult to categorize into a single genre.

A Latin GRAMMY winner for Best Instrumental Album, Costa has collaborated with Bobby McFerrin, Richard Galliano, Doug de Vries, Gilberto Gil, Toquinho, João Bosco, Ney Matogrosso, Marisa Monte, Renato Borghetti and more. He has also been a featured soloist with prestigious symphony orchestras worldwide. During this performance, Yamandu Costa will perform a breathtaking set of Latin American pieces and brand-new compositions - a show not to be missed.

Tickets to see Yamandu Costa go on sale Friday, February 9 at 10 am and are available at Click Here or by calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.




