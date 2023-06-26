Wharton Arts Embarks On International Tours To Italy And France

Wharton Arts, New Jersey's largest independent non-profit performing arts education center, announced today that 117 youth musicians from the New Jersey Youth Symphony and New Jersey Youth Chorus will travel to Italy and France to perform at world class venues, in formal concerts and community concerts, as well as participating in an exchange with European youth conservatory programs.

"In our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional performance opportunities for our students, Wharton Arts recognizes the profound impact of international tours," said Helen H. Cha-Pyo, Artistic Director. "These tours offer our students a transformative experience where they can fully immerse themselves in the richness of foreign cultures, perform at prestigious concert venues, and embark on a journey of personal growth, all while creating unforgettable memories with friends. We are thrilled to embark on an extraordinary tour through the captivating country of Italy, renowned for its historical and vibrant cultural heritage. Additionally, our tribute tour to France in homage to the legendary Michel Legrand presents a one-of-a-kind exclusive opportunity for our young jazz musicians."

The New Jersey Youth Symphony and New Jersey Youth Chorus tour to Italy, June 27-July 6, features performances in Rome, Florence, Cremona, and Milan. The NJYS Youth Symphony led by Conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo will perform at Rome's Chiesa Arcangelo San Michele and Chiesa di Sant'Ignazio di Loyola, Florence's Conservatorio di Musica Luigi Cherubini and Teatro La Pergola, Cremona Solidale, and Milan's Teatro Dal Verme. The NJYC Coriste and Camerata led by Conductor Patricia Joyce with accompanist Phillip Steffani will perform at Rome's Basilica di San Pietro and Basilica di Sant'Andrea Della Valle, Florence's Basilica di Santo Spirito and the Florence American Cemetery, Cremona's Saint Ilario Church, and Milan's San Antonio Abate Church and the Duomo di Milano.

The New Jersey Youth Symphony Jazz Orchestra tour to France, July 10-17, features performances in Paris at La Bellevilloise Jazz Club and at Monmartre's Pan Piper Jazz Club, and in Nice at Festival Jazz Verdon and La Croix Valmer's Soirées d'Eté of the Festival des Arches D'Azur. The NJYS Jazz Orchestra is led by Director Dion Tucker with guest soloist David Linx.