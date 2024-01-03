West Windsor Arts Introduces Artist In Residence Program; NJ-Based Abstract Artist Fiona Clark To Be First Recipient

West Windsor Arts is welcoming visual artist Fiona Clark as its first-ever Artist in Residence from January through April 2024. Fiona is known for her use of bright, bold, colorful abstracts that spark joy either through ceramics, paintings or public art. She will be spending time on select days in the studio space at the arts center, working on projects and sharing her knowledge and expertise with students and artists.

“We established the Artist in Residence program to provide the community with access to an artist who engages them in a variety of ways about art by sharing their unique experiences, processes and purpose,” says Aylin Green, Executive Director, West Windsor Arts. “It's also a great opportunity for the artist to share their work with our passionate audience and to participate in a meaningful exchange of ideas.”

Fiona will lead one such exchange as a special guest presenter at an artist meetup on Tuesday, January 30, at the arts center. The art talk, held in collaboration with the Hightstown Cultural Arts Commission, will address the question, “What does success look like for an artist?” Fiona, now a full-time artist herself, will recall her own journey and also provide tips and encouragement to others thinking of following their dreams professionally.

“Prior to making the leap to full-time art 5 years ago, I worked as an art director in the fashion industry for brands such as Kate Spade, Coach and Kenneth Cole,” she says. “Once I found my creative voice, I sought to put it across different mediums, paintings and drawings, ceramics and public art, and I decided it was a good time to become a full-time artist.”

As part of her residency, Fiona is also planning a workshop called “Public Art 101,” offering attendees the opportunity to be part of an art installation at West Windsor Arts.

“She will also jury the 2024 West Windsor Arts Member Show, ‘Leave Your Mark,' which we are excited to announce will include her work along with that of our members,” adds Green. The show, which will be on display from April 9 through June 1, 2024, will spotlight individual mark-making techniques, “whether they are the kind of brush strokes we see in a landscape painting, pencil marks from an initial sketch, fingerprints in the clay of a sculpture, or a repetitive pattern in woven fiber,” explains Fiona.

The members of the West Windsor Arts volunteer Exhibits Committee, who were instrumental in selecting Fiona as the art center's inaugural Artist in Residence, were impressed not only with her artwork but also her experience and unique perspectives. They collaborated with Fiona when writing the Call for Art for the Member Show.

“My goal is that other artists learn from working with me, and vice versa,” she notes. “West Windsor Arts has a lovely facility and offers a space for me to give back (to the community), starting with the artist talk on January 30. If anyone has ever considered being a full-time artist, this is a discussion you won't want to miss.”

Learn more about Fiona Clark on her website.

The West Windsor Arts mission is to cultivate the artist within us all, while inspiring a creative community that is engaged, inclusive and equitable.

For more information on West Windsor Arts, please visit www.westwindsorarts.org. Hours are Monday-Friday, 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm. Gallery hours may vary. Please call 609.716.1931 in advance or write info@westwindsorarts.org.