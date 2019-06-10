WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT Comes To Unity Bank Annex

At each performance of WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT, a solitary actor walks out onto an empty stage and opens a sealed envelope. It contains a script they've never read of a play they have never seen. And now they have to perform it for an audience that is ready for anything.

WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT is the international sensation by Nassim Soleimanpour. Confined to Iran for refusing compulsory military service, the playwright has communicated to the outside world though this message-in-a-bottle play that has been performed at theaters large and small around the globe. It has been described by The New York Times as a "playful, enigmatic and haunting show." Kevin Sebastian and Sandra Toll each take their turn performing the play at The Theater Project; Kevin in English (Friday 6.14) and Sandra in Spanish (Saturday, 6.15).

Kevin is returning to The Theater Project after successes in New York and around the county. His TV credits include CBS's "Blue Bloods", "Murphy Brown", "Bull"; Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Season 3) and "Producing Juliet"; Netflix's "Club de Cuervos" and "Friends from College"; "Saturday Night Live".

Sandra, a bilingual performer who began her career touring Europe as Sally Bowles in CABARET, returns to The Theater Project to perform the Spanish translation of WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT. Sandra is also an educator with a 20-year career teaching Theatre Arts at Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy in Elizabeth. "We hope this performance in Spanish will introduce a new audience to The Theater Project," says artistic director Mark Spina.

WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT will run at the Unity Bank Annex, 952 Stuyvesant Ave, Union, NJ, where Theater Project is creating a black box theater in a large open room adjacent to the Bank's offices. "George Street Playhouse started in abandoned supermarket," says General Manager Gary Glor. "We think Union is full of possibilities for The Theater Project's future!"

Tickets are available at the box office or by visiting www.thetheaterproject.org.







