WELCOME TO THE MOON AND OTHER PLAYS By John Patrick Shanley Comes to New Jersey

Performances will run Friday January 5th, Saturday January 6th, and Sunday January 7th.
POPULAR
John Patrick Shanley's Welcome To The Moon And Other Plays comes to Actors Playground School of Theatre next month. Performances will run Friday January 5th, Saturday January 6th, and Sunday January 7th.
The night of theatre will feature all six of the following plays from Shanley's (Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Doubt, Moonstruck) collection:
The Red Coat, a teenage boy in the Bronx lays in wait outside a party for a girl he hardly knows.
Down and Out, a Poet and his Love live in abject poverty, hounded by a maniacal Spectre.
Let Us Go Out into the Starry Night, deals with a skinny woman in a cafe who approaches a haunted young man who reminds her of Dostoevsky.
Out West centers on the old story of the coming of a Cowboy to a small western town.
A Lonely Impulse of Delight, a young man decides to introduce his best friend to his new lover at New York's Central Park Lake.
Welcome to the Moon, Stephen, a guy still madly in love with a girl he hasn't seen in fourteen years, joins his old friends for a drink in a Bronx bar. Time then stops for a bittersweet moment, as past and present become one.
Tickets: $15 online, $20 at the door. Doors open 30 minutes before the start of the performance, run time is about 75 Minutes.
TICKET LINK: Click Here
CAST (in order of appearance): Madison Jewel, Dylan Pitanza, Atticus Bravo Smith, Bandaid Isaacs, Diogo Domingues De Oliveira, Kelsey O'Keefe, Joshua Scott, Vinnie Costanza, and Lucas Wilson
DIRECTORS: Sawyer Barth and Dylan Pitanza
PRODUCED BY: UTOPIA FOR LOSERS, Dylan Pitanza and Sawyer Barth
PHOTOGRAPHY AND GRAPHICS: Dylan Pitanza
Videos
|A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)
|Memphis
Playhouse 22 (6/07-6/23)
|Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/23-2/23)
|Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/16-2/16)
|Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
State Theatre New Jersey (4/06-4/06)
|August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean
Two River Theater (6/08-6/30)
|Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
Mayo Performing Arts Center (2/15-2/15)
|Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/07-4/07)
|Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
State Theatre New Jersey (2/25-2/25)
|Farce of Nature
StageWorks at Studio 237 (1/25-1/28)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You