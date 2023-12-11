Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

WELCOME TO THE MOON AND OTHER PLAYS By John Patrick Shanley Comes to New Jersey

Performances will run Friday January 5th, Saturday January 6th, and Sunday January 7th.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
Photos: First Look at Jordan Gelber, Jill Abramovitz, Alexandra Socha, Etai Benson, and Mo Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Gelber, Socha, and More in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Interview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in Netcong Photo 4 Interview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in Netcong

WELCOME TO THE MOON AND OTHER PLAYS By John Patrick Shanley Comes to New Jersey

John Patrick Shanley's Welcome To The Moon And Other Plays  comes to Actors Playground School of Theatre next month. Performances will run Friday January 5th, Saturday January 6th, and Sunday January 7th.

The night of theatre will feature all six of the following plays from Shanley's (Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Doubt, Moonstruck) collection:

The Red Coat, a teenage boy in the Bronx lays in wait outside a party for a girl he hardly knows.

Down and Out, a Poet and his Love live in abject poverty, hounded by a maniacal Spectre.

Let Us Go Out into the Starry Night, deals with a skinny woman in a cafe who approaches a haunted young man who reminds her of Dostoevsky.

Out West centers on the old story of the coming of a Cowboy to a small western town.

A Lonely Impulse of Delight, a young man decides to introduce his best friend to his new lover at New York's Central Park Lake.

Welcome to the Moon, Stephen, a guy still madly in love with a girl he hasn't seen in fourteen years, joins his old friends for a drink in a Bronx bar. Time then stops for a bittersweet moment, as past and present become one.

Tickets: $15 online, $20 at the door. Doors open 30 minutes before the start of the performance, run time is about 75 Minutes.

TICKET LINK: Click Here

CAST (in order of appearance): Madison Jewel, Dylan Pitanza, Atticus Bravo Smith, Bandaid Isaacs, Diogo Domingues De Oliveira, Kelsey O'Keefe, Joshua Scott, Vinnie Costanza, and Lucas Wilson

DIRECTORS: Sawyer Barth and Dylan Pitanza

PRODUCED BY: UTOPIA FOR LOSERS, Dylan Pitanza and Sawyer Barth

PHOTOGRAPHY AND GRAPHICS: Dylan Pitanza


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatres 2023 Season Photo
VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season

Watch highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet's Architects of Dance and the Polar Express here!

2
Mile Square Theatre to Offer Discounted Tickets to THE CHRISTMAS TREE FARM Photo
Mile Square Theatre to Offer Discounted Tickets to THE CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

Find out more about how to get discounted tickets to 'THE CHRISTMAS TREE FARM' at Mile Square Theatre here!

3
NJPAC Celebrates The Songs Of Peggy Lee & Frank Sinatra This February Photo
NJPAC Celebrates The Songs Of Peggy Lee & Frank Sinatra This February

NJPAC celebrates the songs of Peggy Lee & Frank Sinatra in a New Jersey celebration of iconic music. Don't miss this unforgettable event!

4
New Jersey Symphony Accepting Applications for 2024 Edward T. Cone Composition Institute Photo
New Jersey Symphony Accepting Applications for 2024 Edward T. Cone Composition Institute

Call for Scores: New Jersey Symphony is accepting applications for the 2024 Edward T. Cone Composition Institute.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season Video
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
A Midwinter Night's Dream in New Jersey A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)Tracker
Memphis in New Jersey Memphis
Playhouse 22 (6/07-6/23)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/23-2/23)
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/16-2/16)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
State Theatre New Jersey (4/06-4/06)
August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean in New Jersey August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean
Two River Theater (6/08-6/30)
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
Mayo Performing Arts Center (2/15-2/15)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/07-4/07)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
State Theatre New Jersey (2/25-2/25)
Farce of Nature in New Jersey Farce of Nature
StageWorks at Studio 237 (1/25-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You