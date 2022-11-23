Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey Receives Multiple Grants

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) recently received multiple grant awards from several funders signifying VACNJ's continued commitment to empowering people to see, make, and learn about art. The grants awarded to the Art Center were:

PWC Charitable Foundation awarded VACNJ $25,000 to support VACNJ's partnership with Cultures and Literacies Through Art for the 21st Century (CALTA21), serving bilingual students and English-language learners in Elizabeth Public Schools in 2022-2023. The Art Center's program will include new lesson plans and materials for teachers and students, in-class support with the modeling of visual thinking strategies, as well as a two-day professional development workshop for teachers at the museum. Students will also visit the museum to view the Spring 2023 exhibition and make their own art.

The Coby Foundation awarded VACNJ $25,000 for the Art Center's forthcoming exhibition of the work of Elana Herzog, taking place from September 2023 through February 2024. Elana Herzog: New Work highlights the work of this mixed media and installation artist who, for more than three decades, has explored growth and decay by deconstructing and reconstructing found, mass-produced textiles, creating discrete works and large-scale installations. This funding will also support a comprehensive exhibition catalogue.

The New Jersey Arts & Culture Renewal Fund of the Princeton Area Community Foundation awarded VACNJ $15,000 in general operating support. This funding will offset costs that VACNJ incurs in operating several programs in underserved communities including art and museum education, art therapy, art enrichment, and art-in-health initiatives.

"So much of what the Art Center is able to do is made possible by grant awards," said Melanie Cohn, Executive Director at VACNJ. "The generosity of these institutions allows us to expand on programs and initiatives that will further our vision of creating an inclusive and welcoming community where lives are transformed and enriched through the shared experience of art."

For more information:

On PwC Charitable Foundation, visit pwccharitablefoundation.org

On The Coby Foundation, visit cobyfoundation.org

On the Princeton Area Community Foundation, visit pacf.org

For 90 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center's renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youth, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year.