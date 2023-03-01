Trevor Noah Adds New Show at NJPAC

After the success of an extensive world tour in 2022, comedian Trevor Noah is heading back on the road with his 2023 Off The Record Tour, making a stop at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC). Noah recently announced the new tour, billed "Off the Record," entails 28 stops across the U.S. that will roll through Newark on Tuesday, May 25 at 8 PM and 10 PM.



It's already being called "the greatest stand-up show of the year" (The Times). The Emmy Award-winning comedian and #1 New York Times best-selling author Trevor Noah is back on tour after a well-deserved retirement from hosting The Daily Show.



This new set showcases his signature mix of personal stories from a hilarious global perspective. It's a must-see for fans of his many comedy specials, including Afraid of the Dark, Son of Patricia, and his 2022 Netflix special, I Wish You Would.



Tickets to see Trevor Noah are on sale by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.