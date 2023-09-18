Tony-Award Winner Alex Newell to Open Kean Stage 2023-2024 Season

Recent Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen Alex Newell will open Kean Stage’s 2023-2024 season at Enlow Recital Hall in Hillside, New Jersey on Friday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m. Alex Newell will perform an eclectic mix of Broadway, American, pop and R&B standards at this inspiring concert event. Alex brings the party, excitement, and their signature powerhouse voice to an unforgettable evening that you won’t want to miss.

Alex Newell made history with their performance in the hit musical Shucked, which has received glowing reviews and praise for Alex’s performance of the show-stopping song “Independently Owned”. In addition to the Tony, Alex’s performances garnered them the Drama Desk Award and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical. Prior to Shucked, Alex starred as the God ‘Asaka’ (female role) in the Broadway revival of Once On This Island, garnering Alex a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album, as the show was nominated for nine Tony Awards in 2018, winning Best Revival.

Apart from theater, Alex was also recently a series regular on NBC show Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, where they played the non-binary character 'Monique'. Most recent guest credits include Fox’s Our Kind of People, Empire and NBC pilot Imaginary Friend. Most notably, Alex Rose to national attention from The Glee Project leading to their regular series role on Glee, in which they portrayed the transgender character ‘Unique’. On the music side, Alex is signed to Big Beat Records (an Atlantic Records subsidiary). Their song Kill the Lights was featured throughout the HBO series Vinyl. Alex is also a spokesperson for GLAAD and was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award in 2020 for their work on Zoey’s. Alex was just included in Time Magazine's annual Time100 list of the most influential people in the world.

Tickets for Alex Newell can be purchased online at Click Here or by contacting the Box Office at (908) 737-7469. The Box Office is currently open Monday- Tuesday 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. and Wednesday- Friday, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

