Tickets to World Premiere of Kate Hamill's THE SCARLETT LETTER at Two River Theater to Go on Sale in November

The production runs February 3 through 25, 2024.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

Kate Hamill (Pride and Prejudice, Little Women), one of the American theater’s most widely produced contemporary playwrights, reimagines Nathaniel Hawthorne’s classic tale of courage The Scarlet Letter at Two River Theater. The production runs February 3 through 25, 2024 in the Joan and Robert M. Rechnitz Theater. An exclusive presale for subscribers will take place November 1-4, and tickets will go on sale to the general public on November 6.

 

This world premiere, directed by Shelley Butler (Beautiful: The Carol King Musical, A Doll’s House Part 2), showcases the strength of a woman who will not let the rules of an unjust society define her. Instead, Hester Prynne dares to strive for a better life for herself and her daughter. The cast and creative team will be announced in the coming months. 

 

TICKET INFORMATION

Regular ticket prices range from $45-$75, and can be purchased by phone, in person or atClick Here. Discounts are available for seniors, military, and ticket buyers age 35 and under. Groups of 10 or more receive a 20% discount, and should email groups@trtc.org directly to book. Three-show subscriptions are also available for purchase, offering a 25% discount on tickets. Subscriptions can be purchased online, by phone or at the Box Office.

 

Student Matinees are selling fast! Performance dates are February 15th, February 21st and February 22ndat 10AM. For more information, visit https://tworivertheater.org/student-matinees/ or email stumats@trtc.org.

 

ACCESS SERVICES

Accessibility services for The Scarlet Letter include open captioned, audio description and American Sign Language interpreted performances. For more information, visit https://tworivertheater.org/accessibility/. Caregivers are offered free childcare on the premises while they enjoy a matinee performance by booking a Play Date; more information is here: https://tworivertheater.org/play-dates/ .. 

 

Two River Theater produces American and world classics, new plays and musicals, programs for young people, and festivals of new work. Each year, we serve over 20,000 students, families and community members through our 4-6 show season, and 40+ events that reflect our diverse community of Monmouth County. Two River produces work on two stages—the 350-seat Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater, and the flexible 110-seat Marion Huber Theater. In 2020 we expanded our campus to 80,000 square feet with the opening of the Center for New Work, Education and Design. Two River Theater has commissioned and premiered original projects including Be More Chill by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz (the theater’s first Broadway production) and Hurricane Diane by former Playwright-in-Residence Madeleine George (which won an Obie Award for its Off-Broadway run), and in June 2019, Two River was nationally recognized by USA TODAY as one of “10 great places to see a play.” Two River Theater is led by Artistic Director Justin Waldman and Managing Director Nora DeVeau-Rosen. 


 




