Tickets to Mike DelGuidice at BergenPAC to Go on Sale This Week

BergenPAC presents mike delguidice on sale Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 at 11 am.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Cast Set for ELF at Algonquin Arts Theatre Photo 2 Cast Set for ELF at Algonquin Arts Theatre
Teaneck High School to Present Two One-Act Plays This Month Photo 3 Teaneck High School to Present Two One-Act Plays This Month
Mercer County Community College President to Make Her Kelsey Theatre Stage Debut In PARFUM Photo 4 Mercer County Community College President to Make Her Kelsey Theatre Stage Debut In PARFUMERIE

Tickets to Mike DelGuidice at BergenPAC to Go on Sale This Week

BergenPAC has revealed one new shows on sale this week: Mike DelGuidice on Friday, June 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 at 10 a.m. Visit Click Here or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Mike DelGuidice

Friday, June 14, 2024 at 8p.m.

$35-$75

Mike DelGuidice, dynamic vocalist/songwriter, tours with Billy Joel all over the world, including every month at the iconic Madison Square Garden. Experience a wildly entertaining evening of Mike DelGuidice & his band Big Shot. They are renowned for performing astonishing renditions of Billy Joel's songbook, plus hits by Elton John, Paul McCartney, Marc Cohn, The Beatles, The Eagles, John Denver, James Taylor, Chicago, a few of Mike's eclectic original songs, and much more.

While on tour with Billy Joel, Mike has shared the stage with Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Bryan Adams, Tony Bennett, Paul Simon, John Mayer, John Mellencamp, Adam Levine, to name a few. Mike also scored the theme song to Kevin James' sitcom Kevin Can Wait with his original song “Ordinary Guy.”

Tickets available at: Click Here or Box Office (201) 227-1030

bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631
(201) 227-1030
www.bergenpac.org

Click Here

About bergenPAC:

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area's cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

For updates, “Like” bergenPAC on Facebook (facebook.com/#!/bergenpacfan), follow @bergenPAC on Twitter and Instagram, follow us on LinkedIn and visit our website at www.bergenpac.org.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
THE VOICEs Girl Named Tom Comes to MPAC Next Month Photo
THE VOICE's Girl Named Tom Comes to MPAC Next Month

The sibling trio Girl Named Tom, winners of 2021 The Voice, perform a holiday concert at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Sunday, December 10 at 7 pm.

2
The Irish Tenors Bring Traditional Irish Sounds of the Season to MPAC Next Month Photo
The Irish Tenors Bring Traditional Irish Sounds of the Season to MPAC Next Month

 The Irish Tenors -- Anthony Kearns, Ronan Tynan and Declan Kelly – bring the spirit of the holiday season to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Saturday, December 9 at 8 pm.

3
Scott Bradlees Postmodern Jukebox Comes to MPAC Next Month Photo
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Comes to MPAC Next Month

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox brings its Life in the Past Lane tour to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:30 pm.

4
THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS Comes to Mercer County Community College This Week Photo
THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS Comes to Mercer County Community College This Week

Audiences are in store for a unique experience for the senses and the mind when the Mercer County Community College's (MCCC) multiple award-winning Theater and Dance programs present 'The Seven Deadly Sins,' Nov. 17-19.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night Video
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category? Video
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE Video
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
A Christmas Carol in New Jersey A Christmas Carol
Playhouse 22 (12/08-12/17)
A New London Christmas Carol in New Jersey A New London Christmas Carol
Gateway Playhouse (12/07-12/09)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/07-4/07)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (5/17-5/17)
TRICH in New Jersey TRICH
Luna Stage (12/01-12/10)
A Night on the Town in New Jersey A Night on the Town
Mayo Performing Arts Center (11/17-11/17)
The Sound of (Black) Music in New Jersey The Sound of (Black) Music
McCarter Theatre Center (11/17-11/17)
Batman in Concert in New Jersey Batman in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/02-3/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You