Tickets to Mike DelGuidice at BergenPAC to Go on Sale This Week

BergenPAC has revealed one new shows on sale this week: Mike DelGuidice on Friday, June 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 at 10 a.m. Visit Click Here or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Mike DelGuidice

Friday, June 14, 2024 at 8p.m.

$35-$75

Mike DelGuidice, dynamic vocalist/songwriter, tours with Billy Joel all over the world, including every month at the iconic Madison Square Garden. Experience a wildly entertaining evening of Mike DelGuidice & his band Big Shot. They are renowned for performing astonishing renditions of Billy Joel's songbook, plus hits by Elton John, Paul McCartney, Marc Cohn, The Beatles, The Eagles, John Denver, James Taylor, Chicago, a few of Mike's eclectic original songs, and much more.

While on tour with Billy Joel, Mike has shared the stage with Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Bryan Adams, Tony Bennett, Paul Simon, John Mayer, John Mellencamp, Adam Levine, to name a few. Mike also scored the theme song to Kevin James' sitcom Kevin Can Wait with his original song “Ordinary Guy.”

About bergenPAC:

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area's cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

