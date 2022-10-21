Theater To Go Will Present as Interactive Movie Musical Screening Of Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS

Theater to Go at Kelsey Theatre invites audiences of all ages to this special engagement of the beloved holiday movie Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS. This classic star studded movie musical now an interactive Sing Along & Play Along movie experience which play on November 19 & 20 for one weekend only.

White Christmas is a 1954 American musical war film directed by Michael Curtiz and starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen, and Rosemary Clooney. Filmed in Technicolor, it features the songs of Irving Berlin, including the title song, "White Christmas." Which is featured twice in the movie. The first is an unadorned version by Bing Crosby sung against a music box accompaniment. The second is a full production number with a boys choir, young ballerinas, and Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen leading the entire cast to a triumphant ending..

But Theater to Go adds an additional cast member- YOU! Packed with audience participation activities and a goody bag of props to use throughout the movie, you will be guided by our hosts to Sing Along and Play Along with the movie. Some of the wonderful songs you will sing are Sisters, Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep and of course White Christmas Take yourself back to the days of the joyous Hollywood movie musical And don't forget to come in costume for a chance to win a prize! Were you in the military? Come in your uniform for some special accolades.

Presented by THEATER TO GO, which is renowned for audience participation events, the audience is invited to sing along during the movie with all lyrics on the screen! Audience participation activities include: DANCE CONTEST, TRIVIA CONTES, INTERACTIVE GAMES, GOODY BAG for everyone, with items to be used throughout the movie, such as bubbles, noisemakers, glow sticks etc,

There aren't many places where folks can publicly sing along with a movie without annoying everyone in the theater. Here, it's all about joining in. The crowd participates to varying degrees, with some in full costume and others just along for the ride. The event will be led by Elizabeth Rzasa, Jeff Price and Tom Bessellieu who will guide the activities, introduce the film and, of course, sing along with everyone.

When Saturday 11/19 at 2 pm and 7 pm; Sunday 11/20 at 2pm

Where Kelsey Theater at Mercer County Community College

1200 Old Trenton Rd West Windsor NJ

$22 / $20 seniors and students (price is for movie & Goody bag)

Reservations: www.kelseytheatre.net or call 609 570-3333

Theater to Go www.theatertogo.com www.Facebook.com/TheaterToGoNJ