The Theater Project's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY Comes to Summit, NJ Thanksgiving Weekend

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: The Radio Play celebrates its 20th year of annual presentations with live, in-person performances Thanksgiving weekend, November 25-26, at the Oakes Center Theater, 120 Morris Avenue Summit, New Jersey. The Theater Project recreates the Lux Radio Theater circa 1947 as twelve adult actors, four kids, a musician and one extremely overworked sound technician prepare for the big radio broadcast of the story made famous in the Frank Capra film. Audiences experience the tears and laughter of WONDERFUL LIFE performed live, along with the novelty of seeing the backstage mechanics of an old-time radio broadcast.

“This story about friendship and small acts of kindness seems to become more and more popular every year,” says Mark Spina, Artistic Director of The Theater Project. “For many of our patrons, kicking off their holidays with this event has become an annual tradition. We're hoping to meet some new people from Summit and at the same time, see some of our long-time fans to wish them a happy holiday.” The Theater Project (TheTheaterProject.org) also offers programs in Cranford, Maplewood, and online.

The Theater Project is a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists. Over the last 20 years, some of the company's favorite actors have played -- and replayed -- roles in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, online and in-person. This year's cast showcases talent from around New Jersey and the tristate area, including Matt McCarthy (Chatham), Anna Sales (Philadelphia), Scott Cagney (New York City), Andre DeSandies (Teaneck), Jim Clancy (Basking Ridge), Emily Bonaria (Springfield), Will Budnikov (Matawan), Gary Glor (Union) and Jeff Maschi (Edison). Starting the holidays with this rendition of “The American Christmas Carol” has become a holiday tradition for actors as well as theater-goers.

WONDERFUL LIFE is made possible in part by a 2023 HEART (History, Education, Arts Reaching Thousands) Grant from the Union County Board of County Commissioners.

Tickets are $23 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $10 for students; $5 off full-price and senior tickets purchased by Nov 13.

﻿TIMES ARE TIGHT $5 TICKETS: The Theater Project has a limited number of $5 tickets available by calling 908 809-8865 to reserve. "We never want people to miss a show because of cost," says associate producer Mary Iannelli. "We do our best to make live theater affordable for all."

Masks are recommended but not required. Tickets and further information are available at TheTheaterProject.org.