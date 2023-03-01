The Sieminski Theater Presents America's Hottest Illusionist, Jason Bishop

International award-winning illusionist, Jason Bishop, will be performing his show at the Sieminski Theater on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 PM. The Jason Bishop Show combines magic and audience interaction in a way that no other magician can.

As America's Hottest Illusionist, Jason Bishop might have a person passing through his body one moment or make goldfish appear from nowhere the next. Bishop is an international award-winning illusionist who was the youngest person to win the Magician's Alliance of Eastern States Stage Award and one of the youngest people to compete in the Society of American Magicians World-Class competition. Bishop's interest in magic ran throughout his youth, truly taking shape in his mid-teens. In college Jason studied theatre and then went on the road performing at resorts and amusement parks, anywhere he could find an audience, including the street. As audiences enjoyed the show more and more, he altered his magic to become larger and more impressive.

The Jason Bishop Show now tours the most dynamic illusion and magic show in the US. The show currently features exclusive large illusions, award winning sleight of hand and "close-up" magic that is captured live and projected onto a large 20′ X 13′ screen for the audience to have a clear view of every detail. Bishop is currently the only illusionist in the U.S. to tour with the rare Double Levitation, Plasma illusion and Op-Art. His performance abilities have led him from New Mexico to Maine and Florida to New York, as well as every state in-between.

Jason has entertained celebrities like Chris Penn and Bam Margera, who after seeing a performance said, "Jason Bishop is the best magician I've ever seen." Bishop's combination of modern costuming and music, fast paced illusions, sleight of hand and audience participation has landed him in several notable venues, including Norwegian Cruise lines, Caroline's on Broadway and the Tropicana Hotel in Atlantic City. More recently Jason been featured in various Performing Arts Centers and theaters throughout the United States.

Tickets are available online at www.sieminskitheater.org or by phone at 908-580-3892. Tickets range from $59.00 to $79.00 with discounts available for students and seniors.

Enjoy an exceptional preshow dining experience in our Wilson's Tapas Bar Lounge restaurant before the evening performance. Culinary dishes prepared by Fellowship Village's award-winning executive chef feature only the freshest ingredients and highest quality. Dinner and two drinks are $59.99 per person plus tax and 20% service charge. Make a reservation by calling 908-580-3818 for 5:30 pm seating on the day of the performance.

The Sieminski Theater's 2023 lineup includes Trilogy Repertory's I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change in April, American Theater Group's Right to be Forgotten and David Clark's All About Joel! A Billy Joel Tribute in May, The Roxy Ballet Company's Evening of Romance and Dance and Troubadours: A Carol King & James Taylor Tribute in June, and So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience in July.

