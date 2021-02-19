The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Partners With NJPAC to Celebrate Diversity with Free Virtual Programs

In celebration of Black History Month and beyond, the Kravis Center is inviting people to enjoy a series of engaging experiences including music, stories, discussions and more created and presented by NJPAC (New Jersey Performing Arts Center). Visit kravis.org/njpac for a listing of all the NJPAC programming. Additional virtual offerings can be found at Kravis.org/athome.

February 19 at 9 am (available for 48 hours)

Books on the Move

Firebird: Misty Copeland

Join New Jersey Performing Arts Center's Teaching Artist Wincey Terry for a free reading of Firebird by Misty Copeland. In her debut picture book, Misty Copeland tells the story of a young girl-an every girl-whose confidence is fragile and who is questioning her own ability to reach the heights that Misty has reached. Misty encourages this young girl's faith in herself and shows her exactly how, through hard work and dedication, she too can become Firebird. Lyrical and affecting text paired with bold, striking illustrations that are some of Caldecott Honoree Christopher Myers's best work, makes Firebird perfect for aspiring ballerinas everywhere. This event will be available at kravis.org/njpac for 48 hours beginning TODAY (February 19, 2021) at 9 am.

February 23 at 7 pm

Regina Carter: A Salute to Ella in Stories and Song

The voice! The songs! The swing! You're invited to an hour of music and words in joyful celebration of the First Lady of Song, Ella Fitzgerald. This online event brings together two Ella fans for one unforgettable conversation: Regina Carter (jazz violinist extraordinaire, MacArthur Genius, and artistic director of NJPAC's Geri Allen Jazz Camp) and John Schreiber (NJPAC President and CEO). Go beyond the familiar songs and stories for a new look at Ella's everlasting impact, along with living performances from Regina, whose transformative album Ella: Accentuate the Positive explores the nooks and crannies of the singer's extensive repertoire. Reservations required at kravis.org/carter.

February 26 at 9 am (available for 48 hours)

PSEG True Diversity Film Series presents:

Boss: The Black Experience in Business

From Madam C.J. Walker-the world's first self-made female millionaire of any race-to contemporary business titans like Jay-Z and Merck's CEO Ken Frazier, Black business leaders have not only built their companies despite formidable obstacles, but they've viewed their work as an essential component of the struggle for justice.

Join the PSEG True Diversity Film screening at NJPAC, for a look at the long and inspiring history of Black business leadership and Black entrepreneurship, and how both have impacted the social justice movement.

We encourage everyone to view Boss: The Black Experience in Business prior to the event.

Moderated by Chike Uzoka, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of the Newark-based Valentine Global, our panelists of business owners, executives and academics in the field will talk about the support networks available to Black-owned businesses, the secrets of maintaining resilience in the workplace, the value of mentorship, and the vital importance of Black entrepreneurs. This event will be available at kravis.org/njpac for 48 hours beginning on February 26, 2021 at 9 am.

March 2 at 7 pm

Alto Madness: Charlie Parker Centennial Celebration

NJPAC and Jazz Standard present an online celebration of the legendary Charlie Parker! 100 years after his birth and long after his death at the young age of 34, the jazz master's legacy is as vital as ever. GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Seth Abramson hosts this conversation with alto sax stars Charles McPherson and Donald Harrison, delving into all things Bird-from the creation of bebop to his influence on their own careers. Plus, they'll give on-the-spot live performances of Charlie's classic compositions. Don't miss this opportunity to deep dive into the life and music of one of the all-time greats, from the comfort of your home. For tickets, please visit www.kravis.org/parker.

March 5 at 9 am (available for 48 hours)

Funk Wizdom and Other Afrofuturistic Tales

George Clinton in conversations with Nona Hendryx

You're invited to a deep-dive, no-hype, real-talk interview with the Godfather of Funk himself, George Clinton. R&B Hall of Famer Nona Hendryx (Labelle, Mamafunk) will sit down with George for a no-holds-barred conversation about art, music, sex, hopes and dreams, life and afterlife. They'll delve into Afrofuturism and Afropastism: from Sun Ra to Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino), The Invisible Man to Watchmen, Blaxploitation to Black Panther, Sister Rosetta Tharpe to Oprah Winfrey. This event will be available at kravis.org/njpac for 48 hours beginning on March 5, 2021 at 9 am.