The Gallery at Mercer County Community College Hosts Mercer County Artists Exhibition 2022

The talents of 28 Mercer County artists will be on display July 18 through August 24, 2022 at the Gallery at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) in "Mercer County Artists Exhibition 2022," a juried exhibition open to visual artists who live, work or attend school in Mercer County. An Opening Reception will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20. The MCCC Gallery is located on the second floor of the Communications Building on MCCC's West Windsor campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road.

Awards will be presented during the Opening Reception on July 20 with representatives from the college and the Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission on hand to make presentations. Merit Prizes, including Best in Show, are sponsored by Blick Art Materials. Works that receive Purchase Awards from the Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission will become part of the county's permanent collection.

The exhibition features 30 works in a variety of media selected from 173 pieces submitted by 71 artists.

The juror for the show is artist, designer and educator Jonathan Conner from Trenton. A graduate of Mercer County Community College and the Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland, Oregon, Conner is the public projects manager for Trenton's downtown visual arts center, Artworks Trenton, a not-for-profit that promotes artistic diversity by fostering creativity, learning and appreciation of the arts.

"This exhibition is always a great opportunity to connect the local arts community and the college," said MCCC Gallery Director Lucas Kelly. "What better way to embody that connection than to ask a beloved MCCC alum, former MCCC adjunct professor, and local community arts advocate, to be the juror."

"The incredible array of artwork submitted for the 2022 Mercer County Artists Exhibition made jurying a truly difficult but rewarding task." Conner said. "I am awed by the number of talented artists living and working in the area and believe we are showcasing a wonderful cross-section of that talent, working in a variety of styles and media.

Gallery hours for this show are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon and Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Hours will be expanded as volunteers are added to the staff.

The exhibition is co-sponsored by and supported through a grant from the Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission.

For more information about this and other exhibits at MCCC Gallery, visit mccc.edu/gallery. For more information about Fine Arts at Mercer County Community College visit https://www.mccc.edu/catalog/vis_afa.shtml.