The Elisabeth Morrow School Students Shine In HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. at BergenPAC

Middle school students from The Elisabeth Morrow School (EMS) performed "High School Musical Jr." at bergenPAC in Englewood, New Jersey, giving them the opportunity to experience performing at a real theater.

The brave cast was cheered on by a diverse audience, including fellow EMS students from Little School (grades 1–4) and Morrow House (grades 5-8), faculty, staff, parents, alums, and students from various area public schools.

Performing is not just about building confidence. It's a transformative experience where students develop their characters, learn to connect with cast members and the audience, and enhance their innovation, creativity, cooperation, and empathy. The experience also instills important life skills such as work ethic and memorization.

Connect with The Elisabeth Morrow School to learn more about how they personalize learning for each child, cultivating their unique spark and preparing them to lead the way with empathy and innovative thinking in a rapidly changing world. There is an emphasis on social-emotional learning, which is integrated throughout our engaging project-based and inquiry-driven curriculum so that each child can grow socially, emotionally, and cognitively. Visit elisabethmorrow.org

ABOUT THE Elisabeth Morrow SCHOOL

The Elisabeth Morrow School is located at 435 Lydecker Street in Englewood, N.J. It is an independent day school serving children ages 2 through eighth grade from more than 55 communities throughout New Jersey and New York. Its mission is to provide exemplary academics and character development in a diverse and inclusive child-centered community, inspiring students to become curious scholars, ethical leaders, and global citizens. Located on a sprawling 14-acre campus, designated as a Certified Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation, in Englewood, N.J., just 10 minutes from the George Washington Bridge, the campus includes multiple technology and science labs, gymnasiums, maker spaces, libraries, as well as an athletic field, nature trails, outdoor classroom patios, educational gardens, and playgrounds.