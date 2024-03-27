The Adelphi Orchestra Presents COMPLEXITY & SIMPLICITY With SoHyun Ko

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join the Adelphi Orchestra for a mesmerizing musical journey with "Complexity & Simplicity," conducted by Maestro Kyunghun Kim, as they celebrate their 70th season alongside the extraordinary talent of SoHyun Ko.

Experience a captivating performance featuring Brahms' "Variations on a Theme by Haydn," Mozart's "Concerto for Violin No. 5 'Turkish,'" performed by the acclaimed SoHyun Ko, winner of the 2020 competition, and Schubert's "Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major."

Mark your calendars for this remarkable musical experience, taking place at two prestigious venues:

Saturday, May 11, 2:00 PM

Broadway Presbyterian Church

601 W 114th St, New York, NY 10025

For those unable to attend in person, the May 11th concert will be available via live-stream.

Sunday, May 12, 2:00 PM

Fair Lawn Community Center Theater

10-10 20th St, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

Ticket Details:

Tax-Deductible Tickets available!

General Admission: $30

Seniors: $25

Students: $10

Audience members are encouraged to secure their tickets in advance to guarantee the best seat selection.

Advance tax-deductible tickets can be purchased at https://www.adelphiorchestra.org/complexity-simplicity

About The Adelphi Orchestra:

The Adelphi Orchestra, a professional non-profit ensemble, is renowned for its symphonic, chamber, operatic, choral, and dance concerts. Over the past two decades, it has supported young talent through the Young Artist Competition and Young Artist Concerts, enriching the cultural landscape of New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area. The orchestra regularly features accomplished national and international guest soloists and distinguished conductors. A finalist in the Jersey Arts People's Choice Award for the Favorite Orchestra/Symphony Division for six consecutive years, the Adelphi Orchestra is a proud member of the League of Orchestras and Opera America. It stands as one of northern New Jersey's longest continuously performing orchestras and a vital part of the state's cultural fabric. Learn more about the orchestra and its programs at http://adelphiorchestra.org.

About SoHyun Ko:

SoHyun Ko is a 17 year-old violinist currently studying with Pinchas Zukerman and Patinka Kopec at the Manhattan School of Music. She began learning the violin at the age of 3. From 2015-2016, SoHyun spent the year as a student at the Korea National Institute for the Gifted in Arts.

In 2014, the Stiftung Mozarteum in Austria invited 8-year-old SoHyun to Salzburg to play on Mozart's original violin at the Mozart Wohnhaus. The Austrian National Television (ORF) then broadcasted her performance throughout Europe for three consecutive days.

At 9 years old, SoHyun met famed violinist Pinchas Zukerman; which would turn out to be an encounter that quickly blossomed into the present day where she continues studying under his direction. In 2016, they performed the Bach concerto for two violins side-by-side in Korea. In 2018, SoHyun was reunited in performance with Zukerman at Cadogan Hall in London where she performed the Mendelssohn violin concerto with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Zukerman himself.

As an attendee of the Heifetz International Music Institute, SoHyun has been awarded full scholarship every year since 2018 when she first attended. Later on in 2019, SoHyun moved to New York City to attend the Manhattan School of Music Precollege.

Prior to SoHyun's US participation in the Adelphi Orchestra's Sixteenth Annual Young Artist Competition, her many accomplishments include first prizes at numerous competitions. Additionally, In 2020, SoHyun was the only Korean to perform in a charity concert "The Call to Unite" which raised money towards COVID-19 relief efforts. The event included 200 celebrities ranging from former U.S. President George W. Bush, broadcaster Oprah Winfrey, musician Quincy Jones, and cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Recently in 2021, SoHyun was selected to perform for a Korean promotional video hosted by the Korea Tourism Organization.