Teaneck International Film Festival to Present NJ Premiere of HORSEGIRLS

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Puffin Cultural Forum and Teaneck International Film Festival will present HORSEGIRLS as part of the 18th Annual ReelAbilities Film Festival on Saturday, April 25 at 7:00 PM at Puffin Cultural Forum. The screening will be followed by a talkback with lead actress Lillian Carrier. Tickets are $12.45 (service fee included).

All films are presented with open captions, and all venues are fully accessible to mobility devices.

About the Film

Directed by Lauren Meyering in her feature directorial debut, HORSEGIRLS centers on Margarita (Lillian Carrier), a 22-year-old autistic woman determined to prove her independence to her mother (Gretchen Mol). As she navigates early adulthood, Margarita discovers the world of competitive hobby horsing-mastering her skills on a stick horse-as a pathway to confidence, identity, and self-determination.

HORSEGIRLS is a film about an autistic woman finding independence, featuring a cast of authentically autistic actors and exploring the viral hobby horsing trend with originality and heart. The film offers a thoughtful coming-of-age story grounded in neurodiversity, connection, and personal growth, creating an engaging and accessible experience for youth audiences and families alike.

The film also stars Jerod Haynes (Native Son) and Tony Hale (Love, Simon), rounding out a dynamic ensemble cast.

Meyering helmed the project from her screenplay, which was featured on the prestigious 2020 Black List, and drew inspiration from the family life of producer Mackenzie Breeden. The film is produced by Breeden alongside Alix Madigan and Michael Sherman.