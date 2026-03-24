TWO BY TWO AT 2PM To Feature Short Plays By Joseph Vitale And Stephanie Griffin In Cranford

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The Theater Project will present TWO BY TWO AT 2PM, a staged reading of two short plays by Joseph Vitale and Stephanie Griffin, on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 2 p.m. at the Cranford Community Center in Cranford, New Jersey. Admission is free and no registration is required.

The program is part of The Theater Project’s 2026 New Play Readings series and will include post-reading discussions with the playwrights, cast, and director.

The April 18 presentation will feature Edifice Wrecks by Stephanie Griffin, a comedy exploring themes of power and propaganda, and The Cleaners by Joseph Vitale, which follows two night-shift workers who discover a torn-up love note that may offer them an unexpected opportunity.

“The discussions after the readings are always exciting and enlightening, for both the audiences and the playwrights,” said Artistic Director Mark Spina. “Audiences acquire some understanding of what goes into the creation and production of a play. At the same time, playwrights right away gain insight into how their work is received.”

The series is hosted by the Friends of the Cranford Library and is supported in part by a Union County Local Arts Grant.

Ticket Information

The event will take place at Cranford Community Center, 220 Walnut Avenue in Cranford, New Jersey. Admission is free. For more information, visit thetheaterproject.org or call 908-809-8865.