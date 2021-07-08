TWELFTH NIGHT Will Be Performed For Free by Old Library Theatre This Month

Old Library Theatre will perform Twelfth Night in the park, free of charge this week.

When Viola washes ashore separated from her twin brother Sebastian, she hatches a plan to disguise herself as a man - what she didn't expect was falling in love! A gender-bending comedy of errors and a conspicuous pair of yellow stockings, Old Library Theatre will present Twelfth Night free of charge to the community, at the Bob Chevrier Picnic Grove in Memorial Park, Fair Lawn, NJ! Optional donations to the theatre company will be gratefully accepted, and theatre lovers must sign in for contact tracing purposes. !

Performances take place July 16-18, 2021 at Bob Chevrier Picnic Grove Memorial Park, immediately adjacent to Memorial Pool.

Rain or Shine (barring Thunder and Lightning or other dangerous conditions) There is limited seating available at picnic benches, but also feel free to bring a lawn chair or a picnic blanket.

TICKETS:https://ezregister.com/promoters/1244/