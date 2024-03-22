TROJAN WOMAN Extends Through March at Luna Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage will extend its production A Trojan Woman through March 31. Originally slated to close March 24, this National Premiere by by Maplewood resident Sara Farrington has played to sold-out houses and enthusiastic audience response.

Farrington adapted Euripides’ classic tragedy into a searing contemporary solo performance. In a flash of modern warfare (Ukraine? Afghanistan? Vietnam? Poland? Hiroshima? Israel? Gaza?), a mother loses her child. She becomes a Trojan woman, compelled to embody every iconic character in Euripides’ classic play.

“I love the Greek tragedies and playwrights so much,” said playwright Farrington. Euripides’ The Trojan Women “was the first ever anti-war play. Everything Euripides was protesting in 415 BC still needs protesting now.”

A Trojan Woman performs in Luna’s intimate 50-seat studio theatre. It is directed by Meghan Finn, stars Drita Kabashi, and features lighting design by David Heguy. It is produced in assocition with TankNYC.

How to Purchase Tickets

A Trojan Woman extends through March 31, with added performances at 8pm Friday March 29, 8pm Saturday March 30, and 3pm Sunday March 31. Additional tickets are available at 8pm Friday March 22, 3pm and 8pm Saturday March 23, and 3pm Sunday March 24. Tickets are $10-$40 at lunastage.org/trojanwoman.

Photo credit: Stephanie Gamba