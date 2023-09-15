TRACY JONES Comes to Art House in October

Art House Production presents the New Jersey premiere of Stephen Kaplan’s play Tracy Jones, directed by Alex Tobey.

The show runs October 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, and 29. November 2, 3, 4, and 5, 2023, at Art House, 345 Marin Boulevard (between Morgan and Bay Streets) in Jersey City. For tickets and further information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2264110®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.arthouseproductions.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Tracy Jones is a touching comedy of individual connection in an increasingly busy world. The main character, Tracy Jones, rents out the back "party room" of Jones Street Bar and Grill: The Place for Wings and Things to throw a party to which she's invited every woman in the area who is also named Tracy Jones. Tracy sits for over an hour alone, nursing her Diet Coke, waiting for any other Tracy Joneses to show up, and help alleviate her epic loneliness. Through her encounters with the limited guests that attend, this hilarious play challenges the audience to question loneliness, connection, and why we do the things we do.

"We have been looking forward to producing Stephen Kaplan's fantastic new play, Tracy Jones, since we first started developing it in Art House's INKubator program five years ago. Apandemic and a whole brand new theater later, and we're ready! If you love seeing theater, appreciate the work of NJ-based playwrights, and enjoy 90-minute plays that will make you laugh and warm your heart, do not Miss Tracy Jones at Art House Productions this fall,"-Meredith Burns (Art House Executive Artistic Director)

The cast includes: Helen Coxe (Tracy Jones) – Broadway: Warren Leight’s Sideman, Ciara Chanel (Jillie) – Chautauqua Theatre Conservatory's Black Like Me by Monty Cole, Therese McGinn (Eleanor) – AlphaNYC Theatre Co’s Twelve Angry Women and Fernando Contreras (McKenzie) – Pipeline Theatre Company’s Bruise & Thorn

The creative team includes: Stephen Kaplan (Playwright). Alex Tobey (Director), Jacob Brown (Set Designer), Jamie Gross (Costume Designer), Max Mooney (Production Stage Manager), Amelia Way (Sound Designer), Sarah Woods (Lighting Designer).