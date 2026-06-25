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THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES to Open in Asbury Park with Center Stage Productions

Eve Ensler's Obie Award-winning play will be directed by Deirdre Foreman at Over The Moon Art Studios.

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THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES to Open in Asbury Park with Center Stage Productions

Center Stage Productions, LLC will present The Vagina Monologues the groundbreaking and award-winning play by Eve Ensler, for two special performances on Thursday, July 2 and Friday, July 3, 2026 at 7:00 PM at Over The Moon Art Studios.

Directed by Deirdre Foreman, Neptune, New Jersey, this production brings to life a series of compelling and deeply personal monologues that explore the most intimate aspects of womanhood. The performance promises an unforgettable evening filled with laughter, tears, and thought-provoking storytelling. Originally an Obie Award-winning Off-Broadway play, The Vagina Monologues by Eve Ensler has become a cultural phenomenon, celebrated worldwide for its candid, powerful exploration of the female experience. The production was notably brought Off-Broadway by producers including David Stone, Willa Shalit, Nina Essman, and The Araca Group, among others.

This Asbury Park production honors women nationwide through a diverse array of monologues, each presenting a distinctive perspective on the feminine experience. A central theme throughout the performance is female empowerment, highlighting the importance of individuality, authenticity, and the celebration of women's voices. The internationally acclaimed play celebrates women's experiences through a series of powerful, humorous, and moving stories. The production encourages conversation, understanding, and connection across generations and communities.







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