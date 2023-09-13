THE (MINI) LIFE OF HENRY V To Be Presented At Paterson Museum

This "Mini" version is a great chance to get the (mostly) full play in about an hour. This is a perfect introduction to Shakespeare for kids!
ATC Studios Shakespeare on Site In association with The Paterson Museum Actors Shakespeare Company, National Park Service and The City of Paterson presents THE (MINI) LIFE OF HENRY V.- Shakespeare's timeless classic in an hour!
Performances are free (Donations welcome). This is an exciting show! Ten actors play twenty six parts! There is an eight person broadsword fight that practically happens in the audience's laps. Come see!
This "Mini" version is a great chance to get the (mostly) full play in about an hour. This is a perfect introduction to Shakespeare for kids! All performances are at The Patterson Museum. Inside performance is on Friday, and two outdoor shows on Saturday on the museum lawn. In the event of rain, Saturday's shows will move inside.
The cast includes Paul Carrazzone, Jakai Brown, Doug Andrews, Lisbelis Torres, Barbara Brooks Andrews, Paul Sugarman, Charles Kennedy, Annia Brito, Amelia Bell, Jeff Polanco.
The piece is directed by Maren Sugarman wih Fight Choreography by Chris Robertson and Music by Anthony Bez.
THE PATERSON MUSEUM, 2 Market Street, Paterson
Friday, SEPTEMBER 22, at 7:00pm, INSIDE, in The Hannah Gallery
Saturday, SEPTEMBER 23, at 12:30 AND 3:00pm, OUTSIDE on the museum lawn. (Rain or Shine!!) Bring a picnic! A blanket! Beach chairs! The kids!
